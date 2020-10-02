Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 14th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Friday. CSK have suffered defeats in their previous two league matches, against Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The team's most recent loss came against the Delhi-based franchise, by a margin of 44 runs. SRH, on the other hand, emerged victorious in their last match against DC, winning by 15 runs. This triumph marked their maiden win in the ongoing edition of the tournament, following defeats to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The match will be held at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Live streaming of the match will be available on digital platforms.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place on October 2, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

Promoted

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)