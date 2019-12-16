 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

IPL 2020

IPL 2020 Auction To Go Ahead As Scheduled Despite Protests Over CAA

Updated: 16 December 2019 21:01 IST

The protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act notwithstanding, the players' auction for the Indian Premier League will go ahead as scheduled.

IPL 2020 Auction To Go Ahead As Scheduled Despite Protests Over CAA
The IPL 2020 auction will take place on Thursday. © iplt20.com

The protests over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act notwithstanding, the players' auction for the Indian Premier League will go ahead in Kolkata as scheduled on Thursday. There have been reports of violence in West Bengal but Kolkata hasn't exactly been affected. It is reliably learnt that Delhi Capitals' management team that will be representing the franchise at the auction will be reaching Kolkata on Tuesday to start their final preparation. "As of Monday evening, IPL auctions are on. Franchises will start arriving by tomorrow evening and Wednesday morning," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

As many as 332 cricketers will go under the hammer at the IPL auction in Kolkata on December 19 with Australia's Glenn Maxwell and South African Dale Steyn among those opting for the highest base price of Rs 2 crore.

This year's auction is a small one with only 73 slots are there to be filled in the eight franchises and only 29 of them can be foreign buys.

The amended Citizenship law, which seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslim religious minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, has been met with strong protests across north-east and West Bengal.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article IPL 2020 Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The auction for the Indian Premier League will go ahead as schedule
  • As many as 332 cricketers will go under the hammer
  • This year's auction is a small one with only 73 slots
Related Articles
IPL 2020: David Warner Welcomes Mitchell Starc To SunRisers Hyderabad In Bizarre Post
IPL 2020: David Warner Welcomes Mitchell Starc To SunRisers Hyderabad In Bizarre Post
IPL Auction 2020: Lot Of Attention On Overseas Pacers, Says Ricky Ponting
IPL Auction 2020: Lot Of Attention On Overseas Pacers, Says Ricky Ponting
IPL Auction 2020: A Total Of 332 Players To Go Under The Hammer
IPL Auction 2020: A Total Of 332 Players To Go Under The Hammer
IPL 2020: Jofra Archer
IPL 2020: Jofra Archer's Bouncer To Kane Williamson Sparks Banter Between Rajasthan Royals, SunRisers Hyderabad
"Could NASA Also Help Us..." RCB Quips As Lander Vikram
"Could NASA Also Help Us..." RCB Quips As Lander Vikram's Debris Found
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.