Sourav Ganguly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, took to Twitter on Wednesday to thank all the players from each Indian Premier League (IPL) team for making the tournament possible despite going through the tough bio-bubble protocols which were in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "@bcci..along with the office bearers I personally thank all the players of each IPL team, for going thru the tuff bio bubble to make this tournament possible..it was tuff mentally, and ur commitment makes indian cricket what it is @JayShah @ThakurArunS," Ganguly tweeted while tagging BCCI secretary Jay Shah and Treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal.

The IPL 2020 was scheduled to take place in March earlier this year but due to the COVID-19, the BCCI had to postpone the tournament to September.

Due to the rising cases in the country, the lucrative T20 league was moved out of India and three venues in the United Arab Emirates -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah -- were named as hosts for the 60-match long tournament.

In the final of the 13th edition of the IPL, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat.

Iyer top scored for his side with an unbeaten knock of 65 and he was well supported by Rishabh Pant who scored 56 runs to help Delhi post a total of 156 for seven from their allotted 20 overs.

In the chase, Rohit Sharma put on a batting masterclass and scored a half-century and cameos from Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan helped the Mumbai-based franchise to lift the IPL trophy for the fifth time.