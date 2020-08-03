A day before the commencement of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday released their official anthem dedicated to the franchise's fans. Taking to Twitter, RCB wrote, "The Official RCB Anthem is here! And it's dedicated to the best fans in the world. Time to crank up the volume to the maximum, 12th Man Army." This year, the Virat Kohli-led side will wear a tribute jersey with the message 'My COVID Heroes' both during training and matches for the entire tournament. The message will be displayed on the back of both the jerseys.

RCB will also be supporting GiveIndia Foundation by donating the proceeds from the auction of the jerseys that players wear during their first match of the season.

Also through the season, RCB players will be sharing some of the inspirational stories pertaining to the 'COVID heroes' on the team's social media handles with the intent to inspire millions of RCB fans to embrace the hero spirit.

RCB will take on SunRisers Hyderabad in their opening match on September 21.

The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.