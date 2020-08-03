Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes to him and wife Anushka Sharma. Earlier, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper had taken to Twitter to wish PM Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday. Replying to it, the Prime Minister congratulated Virat and Anushka, who are are expecting their first child. He tweeted, "Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents!" to which Kohli quipped, "Thank you for the lovely wishes sir." Kohli is currently in United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the Indian Premier League (IPL), which begins on September 19.

Thank you for the lovely wishes sir. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 18, 2020

Earlier, when Kohli wished the Prime Minister on his birthday, he wrote, "Wishing a very Happy birthday to our honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. @narendramodi @PMOIndia".

Earlier on August 27, Kohli had taken to Instagram to announce that he and Anushka were expecting their first child in January, 2021. The duo have received plenty of attention by their fans on social media due to some super adorable posts through their respective social handles.

IPL 2020 has been shifted to UAE due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India. RCB will play their first match on September 21 against SunRisers Hyderabad. The matches will be played in three stadiums; Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium. RCB have never won the IPL, and will be hoping to put in a good display in the upcoming edition