Mumbai Indians (MI) spinner Rahul Chahar failed to make much of an impact with the ball, against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Rahul conceded 35 runs off two overs, with MI looking to defend 201. The spinner's night may well have ended on a bitter note if not for an opportunity to redeem himself in the final over of the second innings. The 21-year-old ran to his right to complete a catch off a mis-hit from Axar Patel. However, he could not get his hands around the ball in a proper manner, forcing him to juggle thrice to complete the catch. While many cricketers would have failed to hold on to the ball due to the momentum generated, Rahul ensured proper execution in a praiseworthy manner.

Here is the video of the catch from Rahul Chahar:

MI posted a total of 200 runs for the loss of five wickets after being sent in to bat by DC skipper Shreyas Iyer who won the toss. Ishan Kishan was the highest run-scorer, smashing 55 runs off 30 deliveries in an innings comprising of four boundaries and three sixes. Kishan received further support from Suryakumar Yadav who completed a half-century, accumulating 51 runs off 38 balls. Suryakumar's innings comprised of six boundaries and two sixes. All-rounder Hardik Pandya chipped in with a 14-ball 37, smashing five big hits. Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers, accounting for three wickets.

The MI bowling attack led by pacer Jasprit Bumrah who registered career-best T20 figures of 4/14, never allowed an opportunity for the DC batsmen to settle with quick wickets. All-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel attempted their best to put pressure, scoring 65 runs and 42 runs respectively, but lack of support from other batsmen saw the knocks go in vain.