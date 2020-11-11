Mumbai Indians (MI) coach Mahela Jayawardene's team talk after his side's IPL 2020 triumph was strikingly similar to the one following the win last season. MI defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets in the final of the 13th edition of the cash-rich league on Tuesday. Jayawardene started his team talk in the dressing room on a humorous note by initially thanking the players for not taking the game to the last ball. The Sri Lankan followed it up by referring to his speech following the triumph last season, where he had brushed off the inability of his players to win the orange or purple cap, drawing focus towards the trophy instead. Jayawardene's team talk during the two consecutive triumphs was captured in a video tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the franchise. "We've got this 2.0" ft @MahelaJay #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #Believe #MIChampion5," the caption read.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was the highest run-scorer in the final for MI, who were handed a target of 157 runs by DC. Rohit's knock of 68 runs off 51 deliveries, comprised of five boundaries and four sixes. The opener's half-century as well as handy contributions from Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock helped Mumbai get across the line with eight balls to spare.

The Mumbai-based franchise has now won the IPL five times, which is the most by any team in the history of the tournament. They are followed by rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who have won the cash-rich league in three editions. MI are further only the second side after CSK, to win back-to-back titles.