For the first time in the tournament's history, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to qualify for the playoff in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the MS Dhoni-led side has lots of positive to take back as they won their last three games courtesy of some fine batting display by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Following the team's last match in the IPL on Sunday, spinner Imran Tahir penned an emotional note with a "heavy feeling in his heart" for the fans and thanked them for the love and support.

Good finish at the end but a heavy feeling in the heart not to get to the play offs.Sorry fans if you feel I didn't perform the way you all expected.If given a chance will try and do better next year.Thanks a lot for your love and continued support #Yellove — Imran Tahir (@ImranTahirSA) November 1, 2020

The South African spinner did not get many opportunities in this year's IPL but when he featured for CSK, Tahir dismissed Chris Gayle in a must-win match for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Tahir said he will come back stronger next year and if given a chance will perform better.

Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis played knocks of 62 and 48 respectively as CSK defeated KXIP by nine wickets here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

With this loss, KXIP has been knocked out of the playoff race. KL Rahul-led side has to settle with 12 points from 14 matches, while CSK also has the same number of points from as many matches.