Rohit Sharma returned to form against Kolkata Knight Riders as he played a match-winning knock of 80 to get Mumbai Indians their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday and the onus will be on Rohit once again to get his team off to a good start. For RCB, Yuzvendra Chahal will be the key to stop Rohit from taking the game away from them.

Chahal has been Virat Kohli's go-to bowler in the RCB attack and he will have his work cut out when the Bangalore-based franchise face the defending champions.

Chahal has played 86 IPL matches and picked up 104 wickets at an economy rate of 7.71.

Rohit Sharma is just 10 runs away from reaching the milestone of 5,000 runs in IPL and the right-handed batsman will be looking to make it a special occasion.

Apart from Chahal, none of the RCB bowlers have looked like troubling the batsmen and if Rohit can see out the leg-spinner, Mumbai Indians will have the upper hand in the contest.

The contest between Chahal and Rohit could very well decide the outcome of the match between RCB and MI.

Mumbai Indians come into this game on the back of a convincing win over Kolkata Knight Riders while Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to answer a few questions after the hammering they got against Kings XI Punjab in their previous league fixture.