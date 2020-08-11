The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday confirmed that it has obtained official clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 13th edition of the IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19-November 10 and the tournament will run for 53 days. "We feel extremely privileged to host what could be considered the pinnacle event of our favourite sport. The magnitude of being in a position to bring the IPL to the vast cricket-loving global community, during current events which have greatly impacted our daily lives, is one we take with extreme importance," Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board said in an official statement.

"This is undoubtedly the highest-profile cricketing event to be held in the UAE and our team will continue to support all facets (of the tournament) and work toward delivering a successful event for the enjoyment of all sports fans; here in the UAE, in India and across the world," he added.

The tournament will be played across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

"The UAE is well-versed in delivering successful events - sporting and lifestyle - and we remain in very close contact with the BCCI, IPL committees, the UAE Government and Ministries, our Health Authority, as well as many other entities, who are all experts in their respective fields and it is our collective intent that the tournament is played in a safe, enjoyable environment. We extend our sincere thanks to everyone who has worked tirelessly to bring the IPL 2020 to the UAE," added Al Nahayan.

On Monday, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel had confirmed that the board has got government approval to go ahead with the IPL in the UAE.

Both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual.

"IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10, 2020. The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST," the BCCI release had stated.

Last week, BCCI and Vivo had also suspended the title sponsorship rights for this year's IPL.

There has been a huge outcry for boycotting Chinese products after 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in June.

For the first time, the finals of the IPL will be played on a weekday (Tuesday).