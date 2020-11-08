Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Earlier in the game! After being inserted, Dhawan and Hetmyer ensured they take their side to a very good total. Williamson along with Holder and Samad tried his best to take his side over the line but his knock and the other two's went in vain.
Coming to the batting now, Hyderabad needed a good start but they had lost 3 in the Powerplay. Also, the problem for them in this innings was them losing wickets at the wrong time. Williamson was brilliant. He calculated his innings excellently and along with Holder first and then Samad, it seemed like he would take them over the line but that was not the case. Once he fell, it was all over.
Delhi it is to meet Mumbai in the finals! What a game though we were treated to. Outstanding. Yes, Delhi was always in control but Hyderabad surely had them worried when Williamson and Samad were batting. They though needed one of the two to play the distance but both fell at the wrong time. Have to credit Stoinis and Rabada for the way they bowled. Especially the 17th over by the former and the 19th by the latter. Have to say it is those two who changed the game with their spells.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Well, a little moment of comedy in the end. Sandeep Sharma moves too far to the leg side, Anrich Nortje bowls it very full on off, Sharma brings the bat back in time. Digs it out on the off side for a dot. But it does not matter. DELHI WIN BY 17 RUNS AND ARE THROUGH TO THE FINALS!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Sharma moves to the leg side, Nortje follows with a short ball. Sandeep ducks under it. No signal from the square leg umpire.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle and leg, driven past the bowler, to long on, for a single.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Sandeep goes to the leg side, Anrich follows him with a full toss, flicked to short mid-wicket for a single. A quick one.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Yorker on off, Nadeem jams it out back on the track. A quick single as Sandeep rushes in towards the striker's end.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, dug out to mid off for a single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Shuffles across and looks to scoop this over short fine leg. Misses and the ball sneaks through, wide of the stumps and goes to the keeper.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The third wicket in the over. Short ball, Shreevats goes for the pull shot. However, he does not time it well at all. It goes high in the air and the man at mid-wicket takes it comfortably. Goswami goes for a duck.
18.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Overcooks the short ball, the batsman looks to play at it but misses.
Who will walk out to bat now? Shahbaz Nadeem it is.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Hyderabad lose Rashid Khan now. Full and around off, Rashid clears his front foot and looked to power this over long on for a six. However, he does not get his timing right. Catching practice to the fielder at long on, who takes this one easily.
Who's in next? Shreevats Goswami it is.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The substitute fielder, Keemo Paul, takes the catch. Samad is very dejected. Full and around off, Abdul Samad clears the front leg and looks to go big over long off. However, he does not get the timing right. It is to the right of Keemo at long off. Paul gets there, slides and takes the catch comfortably.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This game is well and truly alive. Full toss on middle, Abdul swings it into the night skies, over deep square leg.
18.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked to the leg side for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! This is worked on the leg side off the pads as Rashid misses his flick. A leg bye taken.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Very full and around off, dug out to the off side.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and outside off, Rashid heaves it away over covers. It was well wide of the man at sweeper cover as well. Races away for a boundary.
17.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! The license to free his arms. Floated around off, Rashid gets a huge slog sweep out. Sends the ball miles over long on.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Goes for the big slog sweep but misses to connect.
17.1 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Rashid is in safely. Tossed up on middle, Samad goes for the big leg side heave. He though gets it off the inner half to short fine leg. They take a quick single. The throw comes to Pant who whips the bails off. The umpires refer it upstairs. Rashid Khan gets in safely though, the replays show.
The umpires want to have a look for the run out. Bat is grounded before the wickets are broken.
16.6 overs (1 Run) The batsmen work this on the leg side for a single.
Who's in next? Rashid Khan it is.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Heartache for all the Hyderabad fans. Williamson, what an innings, 67 from 45. Full and well outside off, Williamson slices the ball while going for a drive. Would have been a wide had he left it. But he goes after it, slices it over cover. It is to the left of Rabada at deep cover. KG gets there and completes the catch.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant, brilliant. Around off on a good length, Kane opens the face of his bat deliberately late, knows Rabada is there at backward point. Gets it wide of him and gets it into the boundary.
What has happened there? Shreyas Iyer was the man at long off. As he picked up the last ball and threw it back towards the bowler, he seems to have injured his shoulder. He gave it his all in the throw and the old shoulder injury seems to have resurfaced. He is staying on but is inside the circle.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven down to long off for a single.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Abdul Samad strokes it to the right of sweeper cover. Kagiso Rabada rushes to his right, dives and gives it his all. Stops it and keeps it down to two.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Low full toss well outside off, stroked to the right of cover. Nortje gets there and stops it. A single though. 50-run partnership between these two. Off just 27 balls.
Marcus Stoinis is back in the attack. 2-0-17-2 for him so far. Can he get either of these two here?
DRINKS! What a game this is turning out to be! 51 needed in 24. Williamson holds the key and the rest have to play around him. Delhi need his wicket but they would know, one good over and the game could well drift away from them. An exciting passage of play awaits.
15.6 overs (1 Run) In the air... but short! On off, Williamson strokes it uppishly towards long on. But it falls well short of Patel there. Axar did not go for the catch as it was well ahead of him, choosing to save what could have been a possible boundary. Just the single. 51 runs needed in the last 4 overs.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, stroked to the off side for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, pushed to mid-wicket for a quick one.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap and away for a boundary. Ashwin bowls a shorter one way outside off, it was the doosra. Williamson strokes it with the turn, over point. Nortje gives chase but the ball beats him to the boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter on leg, stroked to mid-wicket for a single.
15.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and outside off, Samad looks to cut but gets it off the outside edge. It goes past Pant and towards third man. A couple.
