Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Good from Nortje on the last ball. But 16 runs off it. Hyderabad need 61 runs in 30 balls. A well-directed yorker on off, Kane manages to dig it out on the pitch. A dot.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, wristed to mid-wicket for a single.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Big over for Hyderabad. Full and well outside off, within the tramline though. Abdul Samad throws the kitchen sink at it. Gets a thickish and uppish outside edge. It is flying towards the third man boundary. Lands on a bounce ahead and then rolls into the fence.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And again. Slower ball outside off, Samad clears his front leg and cuts it fiercely through point.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is the way to go Abdul. Short ball, Samad goes back and pulls it atrociously and well over deep mid-wicket.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On off, Kane Williamson looked to work it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto his pads. It deflects behind square on the off side and they take a run.
Anrich Nortje is back now. 2-0-16-0 are his figures so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. Shorter and around off, pushed down to deep cover for one.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! That will be important for Hyderabad. Flatter and around off, Williamson rocks back and looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge. It goes wide of the keeper and races away to the third man fence.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On off, flicked to square leg for a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Kane pushes it to deep cover. A single. Back-to-back fifties. But the job is not done yet.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed down to long on for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and down the leg side, Kane moves to the leg side and works it to long on. A single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is worked on the off side for a single. Kane Williamson moves to 48.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Low full toss outside off, Kane looked to get clever. He got across to paddle that first, over short fine leg. But then he changes his mind and looked to do the same over short third man. But he is too late, the ball takes the outside edge and falls on the off side.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish on the pads, the New Zealander looked to swing it away to deep square leg. He though misses to get hit on the pads.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, pushed towards cover for a quick single.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Follows the boundary with a single by nudging this towards mid on for a single.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There is still hope for Hyderabad as long as Williamson is out there. Kane Williamson lunges forward and converts this into a low full toss, he paddles it aerially and over fine leg for a biggie.
Marcus Stoinis is back to bowl.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A single as this is driven down to deep cover for one.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kane Williamson is playing a lone hand here. Around off, flat, Kane punches it through the covers. It is wide of deep cover who runs to his left but cannot cut it off.
Who's in next? Abdul Samad it is.
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The fielder completes the catch easily. Another goes down. Floated on middle and leg, Jason Holder comes down and looks to loft it over mid-wicket for a biggie. But it was neither a power shot nor a chip. Somewhere in between, it goes straight into the hands of Dubey, who comes running forward from deep mid-wicket. Warner's men need 100 runs in 50 balls.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side outside off, Kane cuts it to the man at sweeper cover. A single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, punched to cover.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is just sensational. Floated on middle, Kane comes down and thumps it over the bowler's head, over long off, a huge maximum.
Axar Patel is back. 2-0-12-0 are his numbers.
10.6 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off, Kane Williamson tucks it late towards third man. Crosses over for a single.
10.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Well, no niggles there. Full and on off, Williamson powers it mightily over deep square leg.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Kane lets it be.
10.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Kane looks to pull it but misses it thoroughly.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Kane covers his stumps and blocks it.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish on middle and leg, Kane defends it to the off side off the outer half.
10.1 overs (0 Run) A very feeble appeal for LBW. On a good length on the pads, Williamson looks to play at it but misses. Gets hit on the top of his thigh pad. An appeal follows but to no avail.
