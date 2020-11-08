Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Nothing much off it though. Very full and around off, driven through point for a single. 13 off Nadeem's last over. He finishes with 4-0-48-0. A forgettable day in the office for him.
14.6 overs (3 Runs) NO BALL! Nadeem oversteps here. Very full on off, Shimron Hetmyer closes the face of his bat to flick it to the vacant mid-wicket region. The bowler has to give a chase and Shreyas' men get an easy two. FREE HIT COMING UP!
14.5 overs (0 Run) Very full and around off, jammed back to the bowler.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And Shimron starts off beautifully. Tossed up around off, Hetmyer goes inside out over covers and gets a boundary.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, a firm slog sweep from Dhawan, through the carpet. But it was straight to deep mid-wicket though. So, just the single.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) Full and around off, driven past the bowler, to long off. A couple.
What has happened here? Looks like Priyam Garg has injured himself a touch when fielding the last ball. He is off the field and the physio is attending to him.
14.1 overs (2 Runs) Low full toss on off, stroked in the gap between long on and deep mid-wicket for a couple.
Who's in next? Shimron Hetmyer it is.
13.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Very good position Delhi are still in though. Iyer, if it is not your day, better to leave and allow the rest to do their job. And that is what the Delhi skipper does though. Full and around off, he strokes it uppishly again. This time though, it is straight to Manish at mid off.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, Iyer clears his front foot and strokes it uppishly and wide of Williamson at cover-point. Williamson dives and tries to grab it but the ball pops out. Delhi take a couple. But what an effort it was from the Kiwi.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Around off, glanced to the right of long on. Shreyas Iyer calls for two and gets it.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled. Bumper, Iyer looks to pull but the ball goes above him.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Full toss on off, bunted down to long on for a single. Dhawan would feel he missed out there.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, flicked to mid-wicket for a single.
Jason Holder is back. 2-0-26-0 for the big West-Indian so far.
DRINKS! Delhi continue to rule the roost! They are going great guns, yes the run rate has come down a little but that is quite expected in the middle overs. They still have 9 wickets in hand so they will be aiming for that 200-run mark. Hyderabad, on the other hand, need to keep taking wickets if they are to stem the run-flow.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A single. On middle, tapped through mid-wicket for a run.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shreyas Iyer has put that in the gap. Sloppy fielding in the deep as well. Full on middle, Iyer flicks it in between long on and deep mid-wicket. Both the fielders run towards the ball but there is confusion as to who would dive to stop the ball. Neither dives and the ball trickles away for a boundary. In the end, it seemed right that neither did. Could have risked some injuries to both.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, wristed to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Iyer lifts it over mid on. It lands safely ahead of long on for one.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Around off, swept to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, pushed to the right of the bowler for a dot.
Shahbaz Nadeem is back. 2-0-27-0 so far. Needs a quiet over here.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Shouts of catch it but it does not carry. Full on the pads, Iyer flicks it uppishly. The ball though lands on a bounce to the mid-wicket fielder.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Shikhar covers his stumps and drives it down to long off. A single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish and around off, Iyer gives room and cuts it through the diving point fielder. Gets one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball around off, Shikhar comes down the track and looks to cut but ends up chopping it off the track. It goes to the off side and the batsmen take a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball on off, driven down to long off for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Shreyas Iyer misses his flick.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish on middle, stroked back to the bowler.
T Natarajan is back.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish on middle, stroked down to long on for one.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker one around off, Dhawan goes back and dabs it to the off side for a quick single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Dhawan comes on the front foot and blocks it to the on side.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked to square leg for a run.
10.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, clipped to short fine leg for one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Iyer looks to flick but gets a safe leading edge. It goes in front of point for a single.
