Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) A dot but 11 runs off the over. Very full on off and middle, pushed back to the bowler.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, dabbed to the off side for a quick single. 50 up for Delhi. In no time!
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! When it rains boundaries, it pours. Full on the pads, Dhawan flicks it to Natarajan at short fine leg. T Natarajan there misfields and the ball goes away to the boundary. Not good effort from him.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And another boundary. Short and wide outside off, Shikhar cuts this wide of the point fielder and bags a boundary.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Full and swinging into the pads, stabbed to mid-wicket for one.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish and around off, glanced to square leg for a single.
3.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 18 off the over. Holder taking a pasting here. Outside off, Marcus stands still and cuts it wide of short third man and gets a boundary.
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Yes, Marcus Stoinis, that is a top shot. Full and around off, Stoinis swings for the heavens and sends the ball miles over wide long on.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked to short mid-wicket.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Banged away again. Shortish ball around off, MS comes down a touch and goes for the pull. He mistimes it but these are Powerplay conditions and it races away through the carpet to the long on fence.
3.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Lovely from Jason Holder. Length ball around off, Marcus Stoinis looks to have a poke at it but misses.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A strong shot. Short ball, Stoinis rocks back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
2.6 overs (1 Run) A single and 10 runs off the over. A good one for Delhi. Full on middle, Stoinis closes the face of his bat to wrist it in front of square on the leg side and exchanges ends with Dhawan.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries. Full and on middle, Marcus closes the face of his bat to glance that through deep backward square leg for a boundary.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shouts of catch it but it was in the gap and a boundary results. Full on the pads, Stoinis wrists it over mid-wicket. It is well wide of Samad at deep mid-wicket.
2.3 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! That is precisely why that fielder was there. Full on off, Marcus closes the face of his bat to flick. It was uppish and goes to Holder at short mid on. Puts it down.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish inswinger on middle, Stoinis dabs it to the off side. Shikhar wants a single but Stoinis is not interested.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to point for a single.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Fullish on middle and leg, Gabbar tucks it to square leg and gets to the other end.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Fullish on the stumps, pushed back to the bowler. Jason flicks a throw to the keeper's end but it is well wide of the stumps. The keeper collects that.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Around off on a length, SD looks to play at it but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful. Short and width on offer, outside off, Shikhar Dhawan comes down a touch and cuts it uppishly and over point. The ball races away for a boundary. No chance for the fielder in the deep.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Dhawan cuts it wide of deep point. The fielder has some work to do and the batters get a couple.
1.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked to deep backward square leg for a run.
Who will bowl from the other end? Jason Holder it is.
0.6 over (1 Run) Sharp inswing there! Sandeep lands a fullish ball around off, it pitches and comes back into middle sharply, Stoinis pushes it to the left of mid on and takes one. 3 runs off the first over.
0.5 over (1 Run) Fullish and swinging away to outside off, dabbed to the off side for a quick single. Both the openers are now off the mark.
0.4 over (0 Run) A fullish outswinger, outside off, Shikhar lets it be.
0.3 over (1 Run) Full and swinging into middle and leg, glanced to mid on for a single. First runs on the board for Delhi and Stoinis is up and running as well.
0.2 over (0 Run) Another inswinger, this time on the pads, flicked to short mid-wicket.
0.1 over (0 Run) And some swing straightaway. Full and swinging into middle, blocked to the off side.
All set to begin then, the Zayed stadium is looking wonderful. The on-field umpires, S Ravi and Paul Reiffel, are making their way to the crease first. Following them are the Hyderabad players, through the fireworks-studded red carpet. Delhi's openers are Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis. Yes, the latter has opened in the Big Bash and is no stranger to opening the batting. Sandeep Sharma to begin with the ball for Hyderabad. HERE WE GO...
Hyderabad (Unchanged Playing XI) - David Warner (C), Shreevats Goswami (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer (IN PLACE OF DANIEL SAMS), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Praveen Dubey (IN PLACE OF PRITHVI SHAW), Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
David Warner, Hyderabad's captain, says they would have bowled first, had they won the toss. Is therefore happy with the outcome, on the toss. States that the team has backed themselves. Each individual knows their responsibilities well and backs themselves to their hilt. Says that Wriddhiman is still not fit and the team is unchanged from the last game.
Shreyas Iyer, Delhi's captain, says they had two outings against Hyderabad and they feel it is better to bat first and it looks a good wicket so they will want to bat first. States they need to do their homework right and hopes to play well in this game. Credits Rashid for the way he has bowled and says he will be a challenge today. Informs that Dube and Hetmyer come in. States it is all about doing the basics right.
TOSS - The two captains are out in the middle for the all-important toss. The team winning should bowl first but let's see. The match referee gives the coin some air. It comes down in Delhi's favour. THEY WILL BAT FIRST!
Pitch Report - Sunil Gavaskar is presenting the Pitch Report. There is a little bit of grass and some turn was visible the other day. It is a good pitch, there is something in it for the bowlers. The bowlers can bend their backs and get the odd ball to bounce. A very well-balanced pitch, neither in favour of the batsmen nor in favour of the bowlers.
Hyderabad have been absolutely clinical in the last few games, including in the Eliminator. Yes, they did have to slog it out in the latter, but never were they in a position where the match had slipped out of their hands. Their batting and bowling is complementing each other well and that is what one requires when playing in the decider phases. Can they marshall their troops and surmount the Delhi challenge? We'll find out as the toss gets underway shortly...
Coming to Delhi first, they received a sound hammering at the hands of Mumbai in Qualifier 1, in all the departments. To shake that off would be very difficult but given the stage of play they are in, Iyer's men would have quickly overcome that. Their singular focus now would be to defeat Hyderabad and storm into the finals. After that, they would be looking to pay Mumbai a heavy price for the continued defeats to them this season.
Delhi or Hyderabad? Earlier, it was Hyderabad or Bangalore in the Eliminator. But with the former coming good towards the end, sealing the other spot for Qualifier 2, against Delhi, the first question beckons us now. Though not an eliminator in the formal sense, given that the winner goes through to face Mumbai in the finals, both teams would be looking at this match as so.
