Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Right, so 153 is the target for Delhi, in this must-win encounter of sorts. Their bowlers have done a splendid job and it is time for their batsmen to do the finishing job now. But it won't be that easy as Kohli's men would come in with a good deal of zealous charge to deny Shreyas's men any chance. What a chase it will be. It is on the other way, so stay tuned...
Kagiso Rabada is caught for a quick chat. He gets the Purple Cap. Tells that he is satisfied with the bowling performance of the team. Feels that they have done the hard work well and hope to finish it well. Adds that he feels that they didn't do a lot of things wrong in the previous games. Says that they have come with the same mindset which was there at the start of the tournament. Reckons that they didn't give easy boundaries to the opposition. Tells that the batters in the team are of top quality and it is now up to the batters. Says that he tried to feel the grass but didn't find a lot of dew.
Brilliant bowling from Delhi. Brilliant comeback overall from them, from their wayward bowling in the previous games. Nortje was the pick, with his 3-fer. Besides him, Rabada got 2 as well, with a decent economy rate. Ashwin snared the big wicket of King Kohli and was very economical in his 4. Sams was the lone exception among the Delhi bowlers, going for over 10 an over with no wickets to his name.
Bangalore had a pretty sedate start with the bat. Philippe was not middling them at all and eventually perished early. Kohli got a start but could not get going. Padikkal got to a good half ton but was slow in getting so, primarily because of the nature of the pitch, one wonders. After Padikkal, AB de Villiers and Shivam Dube mustered all they could and have managed to push Bangalore to a shade over 150. Definitely not enough, but they will have to contend with this and bowl well now.
A good performance from Delhi, given that they leaked a lot of runs in their previous matches. They have done well to restrict Bangalore to 152/7. This game has been a good outing for Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada, given the hammering that they took in the earlier games.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single on the last ball. Short and wide outside off, Ahmed looks to cut but ends up chopping it on the off side. A single taken. Bangalore finish with 152/7.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Play and a miss but they sneak a bye. A back of a length ball outside off, Sundar looks to cut but misses. Ahmed calls for the bye and completes it.
Who will walk out to bat now? Shahbaz Ahmed.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Nortje gets his third. Short and just around off, Udana backs away and tries to slam it over long off. He fails to get the timing right. He ends up giving a simple catch to Iyer at long off.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! 150 up for Bangalore. Shortish and just around off, Udana clears mid off and finds the fence.
Isuru Udana comes out to bat now.
19.2 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! De Villiers is well short of his ground. A full toss on middle, De Villiers mistimes his slog towards long on. The call is for two. They go for it but Rahane from long on gets to the ball quickly and sends a flat throw to the keeper. Pant does the rest. The third umpire has been called for. One replay is all we need to show. ABD is short, in spite of the desparate dive.
Is that out? Is de Villiers short of his crease? Yes, an easy decision for the third umpire.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! A slower fuller ball outside off, de Villiers is early in his shot to miss out.
Who will be the new man in? It is Washington Sundar. Anrich Nortje to bowl the final over of the innings. 3-0-27-2 from him so far.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ajinkya Rahane takes a comfortable catch. Shivam Dube admonishes himself. Good length ball on off, it was not that short to pull. But Dube goes for the pull. He gets it off the toe end of the bat and it goes straight to Ajinkya at deep mid-wicket.
18.5 overs (0 Run) A dot. Length ball on the body, Shivam looks to pull but misses to get hit high on the pad.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Rabada getting some treatment here. Not great bowling from him. Length ball just outside off, Dube slams it over cover and finds the fence.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Good length and outside off, Dube looks to hammer it on the leg side but gets beaten.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, pulled down to long on for one.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! De Villiers starts the penultimate over with a biggie! Massive six. A full toss on middle, a gift for de Villiers. He hammers it way over the deep mid-wicket fence for a massive biggie. You don't see Rabada missing his mark often, he does it this time and de Villiers is not going to miss out. Terrific shot.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a finish to the 18th over. 17 runs off it. Another slower one from Sams. Little short too. Dube reads it well this time. Waits for it and then powers it towards the deep mid-wicket fence.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Two now! Full and wide outside off, Dube drills it wide of the long off fielder. Before Rahane can get to the ball, two taken.
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Dube connects this time and connects it well. A full toss on middle, Dube hammers it to the longest part of the ground and it sails over the fence at deep mid-wicket. Fine connection.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Change of pace from Sams. It is just outside off, Dube looks to pull but misses.
17.2 overs (1 Run) A single now. Low full toss outside off, ABD tries to drive again but the ball takes the inner half and goes towards deep mid-wicket for one.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to begin the over. Bangalore need a few more of these. Full and outside off, de Villiers lifts it wide of the man at long off. One bounce and into the fence.
Daniel Sams to bowl his last over. 3-0-23-0 for him so far.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle and leg, dug out to mid on for a run.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) Length ball on top of middle, AB flicks it to deep square leg. The call is for two straightaway and he gets it.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, guided to third man for one.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Full on middle and leg, flicked to short mid-wicket.
16.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Full and angling away outside off, Shivam goes for the drive but fails to connect. Good ball from Rabada.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, stroked past the bowler, to long on for a single.
Who will walk out to bat now? Shivam Dube comes to the middle now. Also, Kagiso Rabada is back to bowl. 2-0-14-1.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught behind! Nortje gets another one. Second in the over. Terrific stuff from Nortje. Back of a length ball outside off, Morris makes room and looks to slam it over the off side but gets an outside edge that goes to the keeper. A simple chance for Pant behind the wickets. End of a double-wicket over from Nortje.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, pushed towards cover for nothing.
Chris Morris comes to the middle now.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! 50 and out for Padikkal. A fine knock from him. Full, fast and straight from Nortje. Padikkal makes room and tries to slam it through the off side but misses. The ball thuds on the stumps behind. Padikkal had to go after the ball and in that attempt he perishes.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Full and just outside off, driven over the bowler's head for one.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hits the good part of the bat and finds a maximum, by just. Good length ball around off, ABD slams it over the bowler's head, towards the long off fence. It hits the advertising triangle on the full but also looks to have touched the ground. But the umpires are having a look, take it upstairs. A couple of replays and it has been signalled as a maximum.
Is that a six? Looks very touch and go from here as the ball seems to have touched the advertising triangle in conjunction with the ground. No, six signalled!
15.1 overs (2 Runs) In the air... safe! Great effort from Iyer though. Full and outside off, de Villiers looks to lift it over covers but ends up hitting it high in the air off the toe end. Iyer backtracks and tries to catch but fails to get hands to it. Two taken.
