14.6 overs (2 Runs) In the air.... but safe! Padikkal gets to a 50 with a couple as well. Well done, young man. Full and outside off, Devdutt looks to go big on the off side but gets it off the toe end. Luckily for him it falls safe ahead of deep point. He takes a couple.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He has got that away. Slower ball on off, Sams did not get the length he hoped for. Devdutt swivels a hint and pulls it away to the deep backward square leg for a boundary.
14.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Very full but past the tramline outside off again, this time Padikkal throws his bat at it but misses completely.
14.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes for the yorker but bowls it well outside off, past the tramline. Padikkal lets it be.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the stumps, de Villiers comes down the track and strokes it to cover-point. A single.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle and leg, flicked to deep square leg for an easy couple.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Lovely slower ball from Daniel. It was on off. Devdutt looked to slam that on the leg side but adjusts very late, it comes off the toe end and goes to square leg and Bangalore take one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Angles a fuller ball on middle and leg from around the wicket, bunted down to long on for a single.
Ashwin is done with his 4 overs. Daniel Sams returns. 2-0-10-0 from him so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. Fuller and around off, driven down to wide long off for a single. 7 runs off his last and Axar finishes off with 4-0-30-0.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to backward point for a single.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) On off, flicked to deep backward square leg for a couple.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, swept to deep square leg for a single.
13.2 overs (2 Runs) Floated around off, this is worked through the diving Kagiso at cover for a couple.
13.1 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal for LBW but not given. Tossed up on middle, de Villiers gets down to sweep but misses to get hit on the pads. Axar appeals for a LBW but not given. Delhi do not take the review because Pant from behind says it was going down leg.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Tosses it on off, the ball reluctantly makes its way to the batsman. Padikkal had to wait and then manages to defend it to the off side. Just 2 runs and the big wicket of Kohli in that over.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, AB knocks it to mid on and gets off the mark with a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and around off, driven back to the bowler.
Will we see 'Alien' AB de Villiers now? Yep, it is him in the middle.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ashwin gets the big fish. A very good take near the fence by Stoinis. The ball was travelling there. Tossed up and on middle, Ashwin dances down the track and tries to clear the longest part of the boundary, towards deep mid-wicket. He doesn't get the timing right. It goes towards Stoinis. He pouches the ball over his head superbly. Made it look really easy. Nortje must be a relieved man right now.
12.2 overs (1 Run) A single. Tossed up and outside off, Padikkal drives it down to long off for one.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, Padikkal looks to drive but mistimes it back to the bowler.
Ravichandran Ashwin is back on. 3-0-16-0 are his figures so far.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple. On leg, glanced to deep square leg for a couple.
11.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Kohli stepping on the gears now. Floated around off, Virat comes down the track and lofts it mightily over long on.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on off, this is clipped to long on for one.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed to the leg side for a single.
11.2 overs (3 Runs) Flatter ball on leg, Padikkal goes to the off side and laps it over the keeper's head. Does not time it as well as he would have liked. He though gets three as the ball drops short of the long leg fence.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Flat and around off, dabbed to short third man.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Devdutt goes for the Nataraja shot. Strokes it to deep square leg for a run.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle and leg, flicked to deep mid-wicket for one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball on off, pulled to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Follows the boundary with a single by guiding this fuller ball to third man for one.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time he goes aerial and what a lovely shot it is. Full and outside off, Virat comes down the track and lofts it over covers for a boundary.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Length ball around off, Kohli comes down the track and looks to loft it over covers but misses.
