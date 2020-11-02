Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end the over. Fullish and around middle and leg, Rahane flicks it through mid-wicket and scampers back for the second. 9 off the over, a good one for Delhi.
2.5 overs (1 Run) One more single. Short and outside off, cut to deep point for an easy single.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the pads, Rahane looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad. It goes to fine leg and they take a leg bye.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, this one is cut through backward point for one.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, mistimed towards mid off.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another over starts with a boundary. Little short and just outside off, Dhawan goes back and cuts it past the short third man fielder for a boundary.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a good length. Rahane shoulders arms. A couple of boundaries first and then the wicket of Shaw from the over.
Who will walk out to bat now? Looks like it is Ajinkya Rahane. Yep, it is Jinks.
1.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Siraj with a beauty and Bangalore have the breakthrough. It is yet another failure for Shaw. Good length and around middle, as it gets closer to Shaw, it shapes away and squares Shaw up. He looks to defend but misses. The off pole is rocked back. Siraj is ecstatic. Shaw's poor run continues and it might well be his last game of the season.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, Shaw tucks it towards mid-wicket.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary in the over. Little too straight from Siraj. It is full as well. Shaw flicks it past the diving mid-wicket fielder for a boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) A dot now! Good length and just outside off, pushed towards the cover fielder.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shaw welcomes Siraj with a boundary. A length ball around middle, Shaw flicks it through square leg and finds his first boundary.
Who will bowl from the other end? Spin or pace? It is latter as here comes Mohammed Siraj, steaming in...
0.6 over (0 Run) Dot to end the over. A bouncer around off, Dhawan looks to pull but gets an inside edge on the pads. Dhawan thinks for the single but Morris quickly gets to the ball so Dhawan returns. Replays later rolled in and it showed that Dhawan was hit on the elbow. 11 from the opening over. Good start for Delhi.
0.5 over (0 Run) Outside off, Dhawan says I have got enough from this over and shoulders arms.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb stroke! Length ball outside off, Dhawan gets on his front foot and drills it through covers again. This is right in the gap and it races away.
0.3 over (2 Runs) EDGY! Low full toss, outside off again. Dhawan looks to drive again but this time he gets an inside edge. It goes to fine leg past the stumps. Two taken.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Gift from Morris, Dhawan accepts it. Low full toss outside off, Dhawan creams it through the covers and finds the fence.
We are all set for the chase to begin! Bangalore and Delhi are playing for a survival of sorts. The former are in a huddle near the ropes. Skipper Kohli is intently sharing some final words. Delhi's openers are Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. Chris Morris will open the bowling for Bangalore. Here we go then...
0.1 over (1 Run) The run chase is underway! And so is Shaw. A bit of away movement on the first ball. Around off on a good length, it moves a touch away. Shaw guides it to third man and gets to the other end.
