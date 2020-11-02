Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe (WK), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube (IN FOR GURKEERAT SINGH MANN), Shahbaz Ahmed (IN FOR NAVDEEP SAINI), Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Delhi (Playing XI) - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Daniel Sams (IN FOR SHIMRON HETMYER), Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane (IN FOR HARSHAL PATEL), Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel (IN FOR PRAVIN DUBEY), Anrich Nortje.
Virat Kohli, Bangalore's captain, says that on the changes, Dube replaces Mann and Shahbaz Ahmed replaces Saini. On the preparation, Virat says that one should try and win every game. States that he would have loved to bowl first as well. States that in the earlier situations too, it was about winning the game and moving ahead. Adds honestly that if one does not play well, there is no point in relying on how others play and depending on those results in your favour.
Shreyas Iyer, the Delhi skipper, says that dew is going to play a massive role. Feels that having the total in front of them is always a good option. With the run rate being a factor, it will be good for them. Tells that Rahane, Axar and Sams are the three changes for them.
Toss - The two captains, Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli, are out in the middle. The match referee spins the coin in the air. It lands in Delhi's favour. THEY WILL BOWL!
Pitch Report - Danny Morrison describes that the conditions are gorgeous. Sun is out and the wind is breezing well. JP Duminy is there as well. He says that this game is the 4th game on this surface. Danny ends by saying that there is a good, even covering of grass.
Bangalore's fortunes are not vastly different. Apart from the fact that they too need a win here, if they want to seal the other spot in the top 2, Bangalore are in a 3-match losing streak. Their departments too have not coherently performed. One time it has been their batting which clicked and the bowling in the other. With everything at stake now, Kohli's men need to put up a well-rounded show. Stay tuned for the toss and teams updates for this epic clash...
First look at Delhi. 4 losses on the trot, they would be thanking the heavens for the heap of wins they garnered earlier. That is how they are in contention for the other spot in top 2 despite the string of losses. It is a complete fall, in both batting and bowling, for Iyer's titans. And the only thing that can lift them up again is a complete showing, which becomes a must here.
Normally, we would have described this clash as 2 vs 3, as far as these teams' positions in the points table go. But nothing is normal now, there is a lot at stake. In fact, considering how far these teams have come and how they have performed in this edition, everything is at stake. And with the remaining berth in the top 2 at stake and the perk it carries, of an additional chance in the road to finals, these two teams are going to come hard at each other. On that note, we welcome you to our coverage of Match 55 between Delhi and Bangalore.
