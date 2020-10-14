Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to finish.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) A couple this time, good innovation from Iyer.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Another single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, Iyer taps this to the leg side.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not much of a timing on this one but will get a boundary. Short ball outside off, Iyer looks to pull but it comes off the top edge and goes to the long on fence for a boundary.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! An off-pace delivery but ends up bowling it over the hip. Dhawan hits it to backward square leg and takes a single. Free hit to follow.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle and leg, worked to the leg side for a single.
Ben Stokes is back in the attack. 1-0-13-0 for him. Expensive in the first.
DRINKS! A couple of early blows for Delhi, the wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane. But they have recovered fairly well after that, Dhawan has started to go for the big shots, knowing that despite a good score in the last game, his scoring rate was slow. Iyer is watchfully knocking the balls around for 1s for now. Only a matter of time before he starts exploding as well.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end. Flat and outside off, Iyer cuts it on the off side and takes a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Flat on middle, Dhawan goes back and taps this past square leg for a single.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Good running, Dhawan is quick and he will get two here. On middle, Dhawan knocks this towards Stokes at mid-wicket and comes back in for the second.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, Iyer works this to the leg side for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Flat and outside off, cut to deep point for one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side outside off, bunted down to long off for a single.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just short! Samson could have never caught that though. Flatter ball outside off, Dhawan reaches out and slog sweeps it to mid-wicket. It falls just short of the diving Samson and goes into the boundary. He also did not commit himself fully though.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Floated down the leg side, Iyer watchfully flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off, cut to Gopal at point. They pinch in a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On off and middle, Iyer taps this gently to short mid-wicket and takes a quick run.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, knocked down towards long on for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on off, Iyer rocks back and works this to long off for a single.
Rahul Tewatia is into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end. Flatter on off, dabbed to the off side for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, swept to square leg for one.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side outside off, cut to deep point for a single. 50 up for Delhi with that.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, Iyer backs away and hits it firmly but straight to Smith at cover.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on off, tapped towards mid-wicket for a single. Dhawan wanted two but it was not possible here.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around off and middle, knocked down to long on for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the over! 14 runs off the final over of the Powerplay. Good end for Delhi. Good length ball outside off, Dhawan comes down the track and looks to hit but this time misses. Delhi 47/2 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dhawan has decided to go after Tyagi! Poor ball this from Tyagi, it is on a length and on the body. Dhawan pulls it behind square leg and gets another boundary.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Iyer punches it sraight down the ground and rotates the strike.
5.3 overs (3 Runs) On the pads, Dhawan flicks it through mid-wicket. Long boundaries here so the ball does not reach the fence. Three taken.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! You will not see a shot which will feel more like a slap than this one. Length ball outside off, Dhawan smashes it through covers for a boundary. This was equivalent of a Knockout punch by a boxer.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Shreyas defends it with soft hands towards cover-point and takes a single.
