Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven to mid off. Iyer runs to his left, dives and intercepts that. They take a single though, Rajasthan.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Stokes lets out an on-drive but finds mid on.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, Samson jumps and taps it towards short cover. Takes a quick single.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven to mid off for a quick single. The fielder was deep, ran in but fails to collect the ball on the first attempt.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Full ball outside off, Stokes taps it on the off side for a dot.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven to cover.
Who will walk out to bat now? Sanju Samson it is.
3.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A clever bowling change from Shreyas Iyer yields the result. Smith's stay at the crease is short lived. A flat off break, lands on off and spins in, Smith looked to flick that but gets an uppish leading edge back to the bowler. It is just above Ashwin. He leaps and takes it with ease. 122 runs needed in 96 balls for Rajasthan.
3.5 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side outside off, Smith backs away and looks to cut but gets an inside edge which falls safely on the leg side.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball on middle, Smith flicks but finds square leg.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Full on off and middle, Stokes closes the face of the bat early. Gets a leading edge through the carpet past mid off for a single.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball on middle, Smith knocks it to square leg and takes one.
3.1 overs (1 Run) On off, clipped to the leg side for a single.
Who will walk out to bat now? Steven Smith it is. Also, Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl now.
2.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! What a response from Nortje. Knocks Buttler over. Full on off and middle, Buttler swings across the line. Completely misses the ball and it crashes into the stumps behind. Nortje is pumped after going for 16 in his first over.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And again. Full on off and middle, Buttler moves across his stumps and paddles it again, this time to the left of short fine leg for another boundary.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Incredible! Full ball on middle, Buttler shuffles across and just lifts it over short fine leg for a boundary.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off, Stokes looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge. It goes to third man and they take a single.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle and leg, tapped to the on side for one.
2.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Greeted with a biggie straightaway. Full and around off, Buttler lifts it over wide long on for a maximum.
Anrich Nortje is into the attack.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the second over. Full around off, Buttler works that to the leg side and takes a single.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Full around off and middle, driven to long off for a single.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! HAMMERED! Full and well outside off, Stokes unleashes himself at it. Gets it through the covers for another boundary.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, full, Stokes stands tall and defends it back on the track.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full ball outside off, Stokes hammers it through the covers for a boundary.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Leading edge but safe. Fullish around off, Buttler looked to turn that on the leg side but ends up getting a leading edge just over the bowler's head. A single taken.
Who will bowl from the other end? Tushar Deshpande.
0.6 over (1 Run) A single to end the first over. On middle, Buttler taps it on the on side and takes one.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent shot. Full and well outside off, Buttler creams it through the covers and bags a boundary.
0.4 over (1 Run) Run out chance....missed. Fullish ball outside off, Stokes strokes it towards Rahane at cover and sets off for a quick single. Rahane flicks a throw to the non-striker's end but misses the stumps. Stokes would have been a goner had it hit.
0.3 over (0 Run) Full on middle and off, Stokes defends it towards covers.
0.2 over (0 Run) Full on off, defended to the off side.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent start for Rajasthan. Full ball on middle, Stokes clips it to the deep square leg fence.
We are back for the chase! The Delhi players are in a huddle near the ropes. They then take their respective positions on the field. Ben Stokes and Jos Buttlers are the openers for Rajasthan. Kagiso Rabada with the ball for Delhi. Here we go...
