Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then! Delhi have ended their innings with 110 on the board. Not the biggest total and definitely not something you would want to defend against this Mumbai batting line up. The batting of Mumbai will be rearing to go out and chase this down. It will be interesting to see how this unfolds. Join us for the chase in a bit.
Jasprit Bumrah has been caught for a quick chat. He has taken the Purple Cap away from Kagiso Rabada. Tells that it is not a bad day. Says that it has been challenging as it is really hot and they have been traveling a lot too. Says that he is more concerned about the win than the Purple Cap. Adds that he is ready to bowl at any time. Says that he is always on his toes as he can get the chance to bowl any time.
Mumbai were on fire with the ball in hand. They started off as Boult got rid of Dhawan right at the start. It was the three wickets that Bumrah got in the middle overs that turned the tide in their favour. Boult and Bumrah both scalped three wickets each and they both conceded less than 40 runs in their quota of 8 overs. Coulter-Nile and Rahul Chahar were in the wickets column as well. Even though, Jayant Yadav and Krunal did not pick a wicket, they were wonderful with the ball.
Delhi never got going with the bat in this game. They started off really poorly and they continued that throughout the innings. Boult struck in the first over as he got Dhawan and Delhi never recovered after that. Pant and Iyer tried to stitch a partnership to steady the ship but they were slow with their intent. Iyer tried to step it up, but he fell too. After that, they just kept losing wickets and they will feel that they are well below the score that they would have wanted. A very poor show with the bat for Delhi.
What a bowling show we have had courtesy of the bowling attack of Mumbai. They were right on the money from the first delivery of the game and they have made sure that Delhi end with a tame total of 110 on the board. With the batting talent that Mumbai possess, they will be confident to chase this down with ease.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Great work from Bumrah! Last ball of the innings and the paces shows full commitment. A length ball on middle and leg, Rabada looks to slog but misses to get hit on the pad. He thinks for a leg bye but the non-striker shows no interest. Bumrah quickly gets to the ball as Rabada tries to return to his crease. Bumrah hits the stumps. The third umpire has been called for. One replay and it is enough to prove that Bumrah has done a terrific job to find Rabada short. Delhi end with 110/9.
The third umpire is called into play to check if this is run out. Replays roll in and Rabada's bat is short of the crease as the wickets light up. This will be out.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Bumrah follows the bolwer who backs away and tries to slam it over the off side to this full ball but makes no connection.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Another yorker gone wrong. It is a high full toss. Rabada strokes it towards long off. The call was for two straightaway. The throw from Pollard came to Bumrah but Dubey did well to get back in the crease.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Goes for the yorker this time but it ends up being a low full toss. The ball takes the inside edge and goes to fine leg. A single now.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss again! Bumrah is little too fast for Dubey here. He runs in and bangs it short again. It is on middle. Pravin backs away and tries to pull but makes connection only with thin air.
19.1 overs (0 Run) A bouncer to begin. It is banged short and outside off, Dubey swings hard but makes no connection. A dot.
Jasprit Bumrah will bowl the final over of the innings. 3-0-14-3 are his figures so far.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Excellent running. Full and on middle, Rabada strikes it towards long on and scampers back for the second. 11 off the penultimate over.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Very full and on off, Rabada squeezes it out through cover-point and gets a couple.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Banged short and on middle, Rabada skips down the track and looks to pull but misses.
18.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! What a shot! That's the first ball he is playing. Full ball right in the slot, Rabada just drills it over the bowler's head and it goes all the way.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Very full and around off, pushed through mid off for a run.
Kagiso Rabada walks out into the middle for Delhi.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Terrific catch from Krunal. A slower fuller ball around middle, Ashwin looks to slam it over the bowler's head but ends up getting a top edge. The ball goes high in the air. Krunal from long on runs to his left and takes the catch with a dive to his left. He almost overran there but made sure he held onto it. Top stuff from Mumbai overall!
Trent Boult will bowl the penultimate over of the innings. 3-0-10-2 for him so far.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Quick run to end the over. Tossed up and around off, Ashwin pushes it towards cover-point and goes for the quick run. Just the 4 runs of the over. Tidy from Krunal.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker one on the pads, Dubey looks to flick it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pad. A single in the form of a leg bye as the ball rolls towards the leg side.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around middle, Dubey looks to punch but gets an inside edge on the pads.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven towards the cover fielder.
17.2 overs (1 Run) One more single. Sees Ashwin jumping out of the crease, Krunal shortens the length. Ashwin does well to tuck it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Flat around off, pushed towards point for a quick run.
Krunal Pandya is back on. 2-0-10-0 for him so far.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple to end the over and spell from Chahar. Tossed up and outside off, Ashwin sweeps it between long on and deep mid-wicket. The deep mid-wicket fielder gets to the ball but not before they run a couple. Chahar is done for the day with the ball. Another superb outing from him. 1/24 in his 4 from the leggie.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and outside off, Ashwin comes forward and blocks.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Connects the slog sweep this time. It goes to deep mid-wicket for one.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Goes for the slog sweep but fails to time it. It hits the toe end and rolls towards mid-wicket.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed towards Pollard at cover. A bit of a fumble but it costs him nothing.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) A couple to begin the over. Floated fuller and outside off, Pravin paddles it towards fine leg and scampers back for the second.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Excellent shot. Full and outside off, Ashwin drives it wide of the sweeper cover fielder and before he can get around, they take two.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Something to cheer for Delhi. The fine leg fielder for a moment thought that he was in with a chance but that wasn't the case. Short ball on middle, Ashwin connects his pull well and it sails over the man at fine leg.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish and just outside off, punched back to the bowler by Ashwin.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Good length and on middle, Dubey flicks it through square leg and opens his account.
Praveen Dubey is the new batter in.
DRINKS! This has been an emphatic show with the ball by Mumbai. Delhi are struggling at the moment and by the looks of things, Mumbai might bundle Delhi well before they cross the 100-run mark. Bumrah has been phenomenal as he has turned the tide completely in Mumbai's favour. Delhi will want to score some runs in the end and cross the 100-run mark as then they have a target to defend.
15.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Hetmyer falls now and Delhi continue to sink. The last recognized batsman has been sent packing. Short ball on middle, Hetmyer looks to pull but it gets a bit big on him. The ball hits the upper half of the bat and goes straight to Krunal at deep square leg. A straightforward chance for the elder Pandya.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, blocked towards the cover fielder.
Nathan Coulter-Nile is back on.
Match Reports
- Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Delhi Capitals are 110/9. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2020 today match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Everything related to Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live score. Do check for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.