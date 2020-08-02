Delhi Capitals on Sunday said that their assistant physiotherapist has tested positive for coronavirus. The franchise said he was going through his mandatory quarantine and had tested negative for his first two tests conducted on arrival in Dubai, and tested positive for the third one. "He was yet to meet with and had not been in contact with any players or staff of the franchise. He was isolated immediately, and is currently at the IPL Isolation Facility in Dubai for the next 14 days, at the end of which he will have to produce two negative reports for him to be able to join the Delhi Capitals squad," Delhi Capitals said in a statement.

The franchise's medical team is in constant touch with him and wishes him a speedy recovery, the statement added.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns in the opening match of the IPL 2020 on September 19, the organisers confirmed on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals will play their first match of the upcoming season against Kings XI Punjab on September 20.