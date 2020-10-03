Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) might have won the game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, but the team suffered a major blow as pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar suffered an injury and walked off the field in the 19th over. Speaking after the game, SunRisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner said that he didn't was "not too sure" about the extent of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's injury as he was on the field and will have to check with the physio.

"I am not too sure, have to speak to the physio, can answer this question when we have more information," Warner said in the post-match press conference.

Bhuvneshwar's injury in the left thigh didn't allow him to complete his over. The right-handed bowler tried to stretch his leg but aborted his run-up twice and limped off the field.

Khaleel Ahmed then had to bowl the remaining deliveries of the over and CSK scored 16 runs in the over, meaning the MS Dhoni-led team required 28 from the last six balls.

Abdul Samad bowled the 20th over and gave away 20 runs but it was not enough for CSK to get over the line as they suffered their third consecutive defeat in this IPL season.

SRH will next take on with Mumbai Indians on Sunday.