Chennai Super Kings take on Kings XI Punjab in Match No. 53 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday as KXIP look to finish their league stage with a win and keep their chances high of making the final four. As things stand, KXIP are placed fifth on the points table with 12 points from 13 matches but have SunRisers Hyderabad, who are placed fourth with 12 points but a better net run rate than KXIP, to jostle with for a place in the playoffs. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals also risk losing their respective No. 2 and No. 3 positions in the table but those teams have 14 points. CSK, on the other hand, have already been knocked out of the race to the playoffs.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take place on Sunday, November 1.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be played at the Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be broadcast on the Star Sports network.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will be available on Disney+Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)