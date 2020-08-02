Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad will begin training from Friday in the United Arab Emirates after all of their members, except the two who tested positive, tested negative in the follow up test for coronavirus on Thursday. CSK sources told NDTV about the development that the team will start training for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League from Friday. The whole CSK camp underwent a COVID-19 test on Thursday except the two players who tested positive last week. The two infected players will undergo a COVID-19 test after completing a 14-day quarantine peroid.

Last week, 13 members of the CSK squad had tested poisitive for the coronavirus.

CSK's training was delayed due to the confirmed COVID-19 results within their camp.

All other teams have started training for the 13th edition of the IPL except CSK. The three-time IPL champions had arrived in the UAE along with defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on August 21.

The MS Dhoni-led CSK held a brief training camp in Chennai before leaving for the UAE and were the only team to do so.

Suresh Raina, a mainstay in the CSK setup, has already returned to India citing personal reasons. However, in a recent interview, the left-handed batsman mentioned that fans might see him in the IPL 2020.

The 13th edition of the cash-rich league is scheduled to start on September 19 and the final will be played on November 10.

All the matches will be played across three venues -- Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.