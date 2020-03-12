 
Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Hearing On Plea To Postpone IPL 2020 Amid Coronavirus Scare

Updated: 12 March 2020 11:43 IST

A petitioner wanted an urgent hearing on a plea seeking postponement of the IPL amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

The IPL is scheduled to begin on March 29. © Twitter

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord urgent hearing on a plea seeking postponement of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 amid the coronavirus scare. A vacation bench of justices U U Lalit and Aniruddha Bose told the petitioner that he could mention the matter for urgent listing before the regular bench on March 16 when the top court will re-open after the Holi break. "This is not a matter which cannot await till re-opening of the court. You can mention it before the regular court on March 16," the bench told advocate Mohan Babu Agarwal, who has filed the petition.

Agarwal told the bench that IPL 2020 is scheduled to start from March 29 but no safety measures have been declared to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the matches, which are likely to witness over 40,000 spectators.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article IPL 2020 Cricket
Highlights
  • A petitioner had filed a plea to postpone IPL 2020
  • Supreme Court refused urgent hearing on the plea
  • The Supreme Court said it will be heard on March 16
