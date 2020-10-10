Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is driven through mid off for one more.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Steps out again but this time gets a little too close to the pitch of the delivery. It jammed down to long off for one.
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! That is right off the middle. He sets out and gets to the pitch of it. Then lofts it over the long on fence for a biggie.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Paddikal comes down the track and pushes it to covers as he does not get to the pitch of it.
9.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long off for one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Padikkal pushes it through mid on for a run.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, DP pulls it towards wide long on for another single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, it is pushed down to long on for one.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Length again and outside off, this is carved away through backward point for one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Kohli takes a few steps down the track and then strokes it through covers for one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, it is lofted down towards long off for one.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, Padikkal looks to pull but misses.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is eased down to long on for one. 50 up for Bangalore.
7.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, it is pushed back to the bowler.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, defended.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, it is eased down to long off for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and outside off, this is slapped through covers for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
Karn Sharma is into the attack.
DRINKS! It has been quite watchful from Bangalore so far but they have just lost the one wicket and are going along nicely. They have a deep batting line-up so one would believe they would look to accelerate now. Chennai will need wickets at regular intervals or they will be chasing a big total.
6.6 overs (0 Run) On off, pushed to point.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery outside off, Padikkal cuts it through point. Two runs taken.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Kohli flicks it to mid-wicket for a single.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious! Absolutely glorious! Full ball on off, Kohli lunges forward and drives it through the covers for a boundary.
6.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and down the leg side, Kohli lets it go.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Padikkal pushes it through mid off for a run.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Kohli pushes it through mid on for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, flicked to mid-wicket.
Dwayne Bravo is into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side. Wided.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Kohli defends it to the off side for a single.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed! Kohli comes down the track but does not get to the pitch of the ball. He hits it on the up and it races past mid off for his first boundary.
5.3 overs (1 Run) A huge shout but going down leg! This starts on the leg pole and then comes back in. Padikkal looks to flick but misses. It hits the pad and rolls on the off side. One taken. Leg bye!
5.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, it is guided towards short third man.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slashed away and in the gap! Padikkal makes room and Thakur bowls it wide outside off. Padikkal reaches out for it and smashes it through point. Good start to the 6th.
