Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs, played towards mid wicket.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, Jadeja drives it through point for a run.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Jadeja drives it through mid on for a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, Bravo flicks it over mid-wicket for a run.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery on off, Bravo drives it through covers. The batsmen get two runs.
Dwayne Bravo is the next man in.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Excellent ball from Udana! Slower ball does the trick for him! Rayudu's struggle ends! Slower yorker on middle, Rayudu looks to paddle scoop but misses and the ball goes onto hit the stumps.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Full delivery on off, Rayudu lofts it over point. The batsmen pick up a couple.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Full ball on off, Rayudu drives it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full again on off, Rayudu flicks it through square leg for a run.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Rayudu drives it to covers.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, Jadeja lofts it uppishly towards covers for a run.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Short ball on off, Jadeja cuts it to point.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! There is a feather and Curran has to go! Short ball around middle, Curran looks to pull but gets a faint edge back to the keeper. Bangalore appeal but nothing from the umpire. Kohli takes the review and Ultra Edge shows that there is a spike. Curran walks back. Ravindra Jadeja is the next man in.
Kohli takes the review for caught behind! It looks close. Let's see what happens.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Rayudu flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
Sam Curran is the next man in.
15.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Dhoni holes out! That is a huge setback for Chennai in this chase! Chahal does the job for his side. It is full and on off, Dhoni looks to smash it but gets a little too close to the pitch of the ball. He hits it flat and he gets caught by Gurkeerat.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air and on leg, Dhoni swings but misses. It hits his pad.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) There was intent in the way he ran there. On middle, it is worked through mid-wicket for two.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powered! This is right in the arc. Full and on middle, it is hit down towards the long on fence for a biggie. Dhoni seems to have come out with intent.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Rayudu comes down the track and hits it hard but flat to the left of long on. Kohli runs to his left and fields it nicely. One taken.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, it is slapped through covers for one.
