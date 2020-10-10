Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Dhoni punches it to deep cover for a single.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Very full on middle, Rayudu drives it to long on for a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) SWING AND A MISS! Good length ball outside off, Rayudu looks to swing it away but fails to get any bat on it.
14.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Was that a wide? I think that was a harsh call! Back of a length ball outside off, Rayudu looks to cut but misses. Wide given.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played from Rayudu! He needs to continue! Fullish ball on off, Rayudu heaves it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
MS Dhoni is the new batsman in.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Chris Morris with a brilliant piece of work! Chennai lose their third and they did not want that at all. Full toss on off, Jagadeesan pushes it wide of mid off and takes off for a single. Morris collects, takes aim at the bowler's end and hits. Jagadeesan was well out of the picture. 81 needed from 34 balls.
14.1 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Good length ball outside off, Jagadeesan looks to guide it to the third man region but misses it.
13.6 overs (1 Run) On off, punched towards the off side for a single. Good over for Chennai as 14 runs come from it.
13.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Narayan lets it go. Wided.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Full ball outside off, Jagadeesan heaves it wide of long on and takes a couple.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Rayudu pulls it towards long on for a single.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent batting from Rayudu! They are targetting Dube! Full on off, Rayudu shuffles across and then flicks it to the backward square leg region for a boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Jagadeesan punches it to cover. Rayudu wants the single but is sent back. Finch has a shy at the bowler's end but misses and an overthrow is pinched. Rayudu was a goner.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another over starts with a boundary! Short ball on middle, Jagadeesan waits for it and pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a boundary.
DRINKS! 95 needed in 42! The two have now started to step on the gas but they need to keep going! Bangalore need to break this stand, The longer they go on, the pressure will increase on the bowling side. However, if they manage to keep it nice and simple and do the basics right. They will finish the game on top. Shivam Dube is into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Jagadeesan plays it to long on for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball outside off, NJ looks to sweep but misses. Wided.
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot that is from Narayan Jagadeesan! Loopy ball outside off, Jagadeesan goes on his knees and then reverse sweeps it over the point fielder for a boundary.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Rayudu heaves it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Excellent bowling from Chahal! Flatter outside off, Rayudu lets it go. No wide.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Floated outside off, Jagadeesan lifts it towards extra cover for a single.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely swept away! Tossed up on the pads, Jagadeesan goes on his knees and then sweeps it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Full ball on off, Jagadeesan pushes it to cover and takes a single. 107 needed from 8 overs.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Full toss outside off, Ambati slashes it through the point region and picks up only a single. Rayudu missed out there.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish ball on middle, Ambati works it to mid-wicket for another dot. Pressure building on Chennai.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle, Rayudu flicks it to mid-wicket.
11.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Rayudu looks to flick but misses. Wided.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball around off, Rayudu looks to pull but it takes the inside edge onto the pads.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clears the infield! Good start to the over for Chennai! Good length ball on off, Rayudu dances down the pitch and lifts it over the mid off fielder for a boundary.
Navdeep Saini is back on.
10.6 overs (2 Runs) Flatter on middle, Jagadeesan works it to deep square leg and picks up a couple. Good over from Chahal though. 9 from it but considering the required run rate, it is a very good one.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Jagadeesan punches it to cover.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Rayudu works it to long on for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker on off, Narayan defends it to cover for a single.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Well played! Loopy ball outside off, Jagadeesan dances down the track and lifts it wide of the long off fielder for a boundary.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Rayudu flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back on. 1-0-4-0 are his figures so far.
