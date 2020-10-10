Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) A good shot but for no runs! A brilliant over! Fuller and on off, it is pushed to mid off.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Rayudu gives Saini the charge and it is banged short outside off. Rayudu looks to cut but is beaten.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Length again and on off, it is pushed back to the bowler.
4.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! That is a beauty! Just outside off, Rayudu looks to defend but is beaten.
4.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple! Length and outside off, it is guided past point for two.
4.1 overs (0 Run) On off, defended.
Ambati Rayudu is the next man in. Navdeep Saini is back on.
3.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Sundar comes into the attack and picks up a wicket immediately. It is of the big one, Faf du Plessis! Bangalore needed a good start and they have got it! Loopy ball on middle, du Plessis dances down the track and looks to heave it over deep mid-wicket but it has gone to the longer part of the ground. Morris settles himself under it at deep mid-wicket and takes a comfortable catch. Chennai need 151 in 16 overs.
3.5 overs (2 Runs) On middle, du Plessis comes down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs.
3.4 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball on off, du Plessis lofts over mid on for a couple.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Watson pushes it through mid on for a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery on leg, Watson looks to sweep but misses it and gets hit on the pads. There is an appeal for LBW but nothing from the umpire.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, du Plessis pushes it through mid on for a run.
Washington Sundar is into the attack now.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A welcome, welcome boundary! Poor from Udana. He had short fine leg and a normal square leg and he ends up bowling it on the pads. Watson whips it over the square leg fielder and ends the over in style.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is hit nicely through covers for one.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Nicely pulled but only for one! Shorter and on middle, Watson pulls it through square leg for one.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Udana attacks the stumps. Watson defends it nicely.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again and on off, it is pushed to covers.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, it is pushed towards mid off for one.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A very good start by Saini! Length and on off, Watson guides it to point.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, it is pushed to mid off.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Faf pushes it to the left of the mid off fielder for one. He is off the mark.
1.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way too short. Left alone. Wided.
1.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Fuller and outside off, Faf looks to drive but the ball zips through and goes past the outside edge.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Attacks the stumps again. Faf keeps it out.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, Faf stays back and defends it.
Navdeep Saini will bowl from the other end with the new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Just the 4 from the first over! Shorter in length and outside off, it is guided to point.
0.5 over (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, Watson stays back and defends it towards point.
0.4 over (0 Run) Watson would feel he misses out there! It is short and outside off, Watson cuts but to point.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Watson is off the mark in style! Morris looks to bring this one back in but strays in line. It is on the pads, Watson works it over square leg for a boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) BEATEN! Once again some movement! It is on a length and around off, shapes away. Watson pushes at it tentatively, gets beaten.
We are back for the chase! The Bangalore players make their way out followed by Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. Chris Morris will start with the ball for Bangalore.
0.1 over (0 Run) Some swing for Morris! It is fuller and outside off, shapes away. Watson is a touch late into the shot. He is beaten as he looks to hit it through the off side.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.3 overs, Chennai Super Kings, chasing a target of 170, are 25/1. The live updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.