Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Padikkal defends it to cover and takes off for a single.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Kohli punches it to deep cover for a single.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Full ball outside off, Kohli plays it wide of extra cover but still balls for no run.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Kohli defends it to the off side.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Full ball outside off, Padikkal guides it to third man for a single.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Kohli pushes it to cover-point and crosses over for a single.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Kohli flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
3.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Too high! Short ball around off, Kohli sways away from it. Wided.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, Padikkal pushes it to mid off and takes a single.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Padikkal lets it go to the keeper.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, Padikkal pushes it to the mid off region.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Kohli defends it to point for a single.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball outside off, Padikkal punches it to deep cover for a single.
3.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side, Padikkal looks to flick but misses. Wided.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) A couple! Full ball on middle, Kohli flicks it to deep backward square leg for a couple.
Virat Kohli makes his way out to the middle.
2.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Finch was struggling at the crease and Chahar was troubling him since the first over! Brilliant ball from Deepak Chahar and Chennai have made a good start. Good length ball around off, angling in. Finch looks to heave it away but he misses and the ball goes onto hit the stumps. Finch's struggle is over.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Finch prods forward and drives it to cover.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Full ball on off, Finch plays it to mid off for a dot.
2.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run, the batsman goes back in his crease and guides it through backward third man for a single.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Finch cuts it through cover-point for a single.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully played! Fullish ball on the pads, Padikkal flicks it to the deep square leg region for a boundary.
1.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full ball down the leg side, Padikkal looks to flick but misses.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Padikkal defends it out.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Finch gets off the mark by defending this to the point region.
1.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Padikkal tucks it to the leg side for a single.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on the pads, Padikkal flicks it to fine leg and picks up a couple.
1.1 overs (0 Run) In the air...but safe! Good length ball on off, Padikkal pushes it to point uppishly but it lands short.
Sam Curran will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Another miss from Finch! Good length ball outside off, Finch looks to cut but misses it altogether. Just 2 from the over.
0.5 over (0 Run) BEATEN! Lovely stuff from Chahar! Good length ball outside off, moving away. Finch looks to defend but gets beaten.
0.4 over (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS AGAIN! This is excellent bowling from Deepak Chahar! He bowls an out-swinger outside off, Finch looks to drive it powerfully but fails to make any connection.
0.3 over (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Nicely bowled from Deepak Chahar! Back of a length ball outside off, Finch looks to drive it off the back foot but misses.
0.2 over (1 Run) Padikkal is off the mark! Good length delivery around off, Padikkal guides it to third man for a single.
0.2 over (1 Run) WIDE! Outside the tramline! Good length ball outside off, Padikkal lets it go to the keeper. Wide signalled.
0.1 over (0 Run) Chahar starts with a good length ball outside off, Padikkal has no problems in leaving it alone.
We are all set for the match to begin! The Chennai players are out in the middle, followed by Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal. Deepak Chahar will start with the ball for Chennai.
Chennai (Playing XI) - Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK/C), Narayan Jagadeesan (IN PLACE OF KEDAR JADHAV), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma.
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Gurkeerat Singh Mann (IN PLACE OF MOHAMMED SIRAJ), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris (IN PLACE OF MOEEN ALI), Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.
MS Dhoni, the Chennai skipper, says that playing with Kohli and even the foreign players together is the beauty of Indian T20 League. Adds that the dressing room atmosphere has been good trhoughout this season and there has been less distractions. Adds that they need to get points but they don't want to get desperate as they will commit more errors and stay more focussed on the process. Adds that he wants his players to give the extra 10 percent and not think about what could have been done. Says that his form has been a worry a little. Informs they have made one change as Kedar Jadhav comes in place of Narayan Jagadeesan
Virat Kohli, the bangalore skipper says that they will bat first. Adds that this is a good pitch and playing against quality sides and they need to be at their best. Adds that him and Dhoni have mutual respect among them. Goes onto say that the bowlers know their responsibilites. Informs they have made 2 changes as Morris replaces Moeen Ali and Gurkeerat Singh Mann comes in place of Siraj.
Toss - Bangalore have won the toss and they will bat first.
Second game of the double-header Saturday sees Kohli's Bangalore go up against Dhoni's Chennai! Both teams are coming into this game and both will look to outdo each other come this game. Bangalore though are in better shape as they have won 3 while Chennai have had their worst start to a season of the Indian T20 League since 2010. Dhoni's men though are known to play well against Bangalore and they would hope that they that they play their best cricket. Who will come out on top?
