Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.2 overs (0 Run) No run, played towards covers.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length around middle, Smith works this to the mid on region.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Smith punches this one to the deep cover region for a single. Rajasthan need 86 runs in 78 balls.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Loopy around off, Smith drives this to the cover region.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Buttler tucks this to the square leag are for a single.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Floated around off, Buttler paddles this to the leg side and the batters collect a couple before the fielder can clean up.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The reverse sweep is out by Buttler and the execution is great on this one! Floated around off, Buttler reverse sweeps this one towards the deep point region and it crosses the fence for a boundary.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, pushed to the off side for a single.
Bowling change. First one of the game and it sees the introduction of spin. Ravindra Jadeja is into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent over from Hazlewood. Just 3 off the over. The last ball is a length ball around off, Buttler pushes it cover again.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, JB pushes it to cover.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on off, Buttler drives it through covers and gets two to get off the mark.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On off, Buttler defends it.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Smith taps it to backward point and gets to the other end.
5.1 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Dhoni asked if there was an edge, he was told there was not but turns out there was. Smith has been saved by just a feather. Full ball pitching on off and it comes back in. Smith looks to flick but shuffling across in his usual way. He misses and gets hit on the pad. There is a huge appeal but the umpire turns it down. After a brief thought, Dhoni takes it upstairs. Replay rolls in and Ultra Edge shows there is a spike. Even Smith is surprised by that as he was walking back.
