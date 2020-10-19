Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This was so simple for Rajasthan! Rayudu was looking good but he will have to walk back now. This is a soft dismissal for Chennai. They would have wanted Rayudu to stay out there but he gifts his wicket away. Flatter on middle, Rayudu looks to sweep this one but it comes off his top edge and balloons towards the short fine leg region. Sanju Samson calls for it and takes a very simple catch in the end.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, Rayudu dances down the track and works this towards the mid off region.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball around off, Dhoni pushes this one towards the long off region for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy on middle, Dhoni is solid in his defense.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Dhoni blocks this off his front foot towards the mid off region.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Loopy around off, Dhoni plays this to the man at covers.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On off, Dhoni pushes this one to the cover region to collect a single to end the over. A good over for Rajasthan. Just the 4 runs and also a wicket off this over.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Rayudu works this one to the mid-wicket region for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) On off, Rayudu pushes this one to the off side.
8.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Rayudu survives but for a second there it did seem like he will have to walk back to the hut! He survives, just! Loopy ball around off, Rayudu looks to defend this one but misses it and it hits him on the pads. The players appeal and the umpire obliges raising his finger. Rayudu has a chat with Dhoni and they take the review. Replays show that this would be missing the leg stump. The decision is reversed.
Ambati Rayudu has been adjudged LBW! After a chat wih Dhoni he has decided to review it. Let us see what the replays have to say.
DRINKS! The first 50 balls of the game have belonged to Rajasthan. Barring Stokes' one over it has been a very good display of bowling. They have got the top three but will need to coninue to chip wickets. Chennai need a partnership to get going. MS Dhoni to join Ambati Rayudu out in the middle.
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! That will be the end of Curran's innings and it is Gopal who has struck! It is Buttler who has caught this one and even though he is not behind the wickets for this game, he is scalping some catches out there. Not the best shot by Curran and he has to depart because of this! Floated around off, Curran dances down the track and looks to go big but his shot does not have the juice required for it to cross the ropes and he holes out to Buttler at long off who takes an easy catch.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED? It looked like it took the top edge off Curran's bat! Samson should have done better! Floated around off, Curran looks to slog sweep this one but misses and even the keeper misses this one and it goes towards the third man region. The batters collect a couple.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on off, Curran punches this one to the mid-wicket region for a single to end the over. Just 6 runs off this over.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball on off, Rayudu taps this off his front foot towards the cover region for a single. 50 up for Chennai.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, Rayudu looks to have a poke at this but it spins away and takes the outside edge and goes towards the point region.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on middle, Curran punches this one off his back foot towards the long on region for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Rayudu does not use the free hit to the maximum! Flatter ball around off, Rayudu dances down the track and looks to go big but does not time it well as it goes towards the point region. The fielder takes the catch but to no effect. A single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! NO BALL! Tewatia bowls this way outside the off stump. Rayudu leaves it alone! Wided. Also, Tewatia has overstepped and a no ball has been called. A free hit will follow.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Curran taps this one towards point and scampers through for the single.
Change in bowling. Spin from both ends. Rahul Tewatia is into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Curran pushes it towards covers to collect a single. A good start by Gopal with the ball. Only 2 runs off his first over.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball around middle, Curran looks to flick this one but it comes off his outside edge and goes towards the man at covers.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery around off, Curran cuts but finds the man at covers.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball around off, Curran defends this one towards the mid off region.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball around off, Rayudu pushes this one towards long off for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, Rayudu pushes this one to the off side.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Yorker on off, Rayudu manages to play it to mid on and keeps the strike. End of the Powerplay and Rajasthan will be the happier side as they have managed to get two wickets. Chennai are 43/2!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Full toss but Rayudu misses out. It is around off, Rayudu hits it hard but straight to Tewatia at point.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Good length ball outside off, Rayudu swings but does not get anything on it.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Tight bowling from Tyagi. He is not offering much room to Rayudu to play with. Ambati defends it.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On off, Curran punches it to the off side for one.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on the stumps, Curran keeps it out.
