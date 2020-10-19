Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then! We have had a pretty one-sided game between Chennai and Rajasthan. It was never Chennai's game to win after they posted a weak total of 125. They started off the bowling well but then strayed away and Rajasthan won the game in the end with some ease. The action continues on Tuesday, the 20th of October, 2020 as Punjab lock horns with Delhi in Dubai. The game will begin at 1800 local (1400 GMT). Do join us for all the action. Until then, stay safe!
For his brilliant batting display, Jos Buttler has been named the Man of the Match. Buttler says that they let a couple of games slip and is happy to get this one over the line. Tells he tries to come out with a bit of intensity and he was determined to come in and he managed to get a couple away which made him comfortable. Says you do not face a lot of balls in T20 cricket but one can take their time and settle in. On batting at no. 5, Buttler says he is happy to bat wherever the team wants him to.
Rajasthan skipper, Steven Smith, says that it was certainly a different game than the last time they met as Sharjah was a different ground. Adds that it was sticking on the pitch today. Credits his spinners for bowling well, adds that they bowled well in the Powerplay. Tells that Gopal has been good for them for the past 2 years and Tewatia has been good as well. Tells Buttler took the pressure of him and played a great innings. Admits he was not aware he edged it but tells Buttler told him and so did some of the boys in the dugout.
Rajasthan's speed merchant, Jofra Archer is caught for a chat. Archer says that it is good to bowl with some grass on it. Archer says it has been difficult in the bubble as there is not much motivation to go to the gym but they have to go for it as many have not played a game for a long time. Tells that he works on his core and works a little bit on weights in the gym. Smiles and says that he sledged Curran asking if he nicked one.
Chennai skipper, Dhoni says that there was something for the pace bowlers. Tells he brought Jadeja to see ho much it was stopping but it did not. Feels that it was easier to bat in the second innings as the spinners were not getting the turn. Tells results is always a byproduct of the process. Adds that they are trying to address the issue. On changing the batting order, Dhoni says they have tried a few things and tells one does not want to do too much of chopping and changing as he feels it can create insecurity. Adds they want to give a fair chance. Tells they did try to give new guys a chance but they did not show that spark but feels that this loss will give those people a chance.
Earlier in the day, Chennai started off with the bat. Their batting never quite took off as they kept losing quick wickets right from the start of the game. Chennai were down by 4 wickets towards the 10th over. It was then their skipper, Dhoni and Jadeja who did well to steady the ship but their pace was really slow and they were not able to capitalize. Jadeja added some important runs in the end but the total was very low in the end and they were probably 25-30 runs short. The bowling by Rajasthan was very good on the night. Apart from Stokes, all their bowlers were economical and made things difficult for the batters of Chennai. All things considered, this was a very good show by Rajasthan.
The bowling by Chennai was not the best on the night but with a tame total of 125 on the board, you can't really point your fingers at the bowling. They started off well though, as Chahar scalped 2 wickets and Hazlewood picked a wicket in the Powerplay. But the bowling fizzed out in the middle overs and then the batting duo of Smith and Buttler took over. They could have tried to be more aggressive in the middle overs and they could have tried to get rid of one of the batters out there. Dhoni also got spin a little late on and maybe things might have been a little different if the spin attack was introduced early. Overall, not the best performance from the boys from Chennai.
Rajasthan started off in the worst way possible as they lost Stokes very early on. He was looking good but he lost his wicket early once again. Uthappa and Samson, both followed him back pretty quickly and Rajasthan were three wickets down in the Powerplay. It was then, the batting duo of Buttler and Smith who stitched a good partnership of 98 runs and made sure that the game was wrapped up by them.
This total had to be chased down by Rajasthan as this was a low score and they have made sure that they do chase it down. It was a bit tough in the start as they lost three quick wickets, but the Aussie-Englishman combo of Steven Smith and Jos Buttler, with a partnership of 98 runs have made sure that the total was chased down in the end with some ease. Steven Smith will be a happy captain tonight.
17.3 overs (1 Run) That is it! Rajasthan have humbled Chennai! Shorter on off, Smith strokes it to long on and finishes the game with ease. RAJASTHAN WIN BY 7 WICKETS!
17.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Buttler turns it towards square leg and takes a run to level the score.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Buttler punches it but finds cover.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Smith keeps it out.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter around off, Buttler hits it to mid-wicket off the inner half of his bat for one.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Jadeja tries his best but cannot maintain his balance and takes the catch and goes over the ropes. Floated on middle, Buttler comes down the track and goes over long on. Jadeja there jumps and takes it one-handed catch but cannot release the ball and falls over the ropes.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, Smith pushes it towards cover and takes a quick run this time.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Smith lunges on his front foot and blocks it.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smith now is in a hurry to finish it! Floated on off, Smith sweeps it over and in the gap at cow corner for a boundary.
DRINKS! This total had to be chased down by Rajasthan as the total was a tame one and it does look like they will chase it down with some ease in the end. They just require 14 runs in the last 4 overs and with Buttler and Smith out in the middle, it looks like this will be chased down without any hitches. Chennai, can apply some pressure by scalping a wicket but it looks like this game is done and dusted.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Trademark Smith square drive. Good length ball outside off, Smith waits for it and drives it behind point in his typical style and keeps the strike. 14 needed in 24.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Buttler turns it to square leg for another easy run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Agricultural from Smith! Back of a length ball around off, Smith pulls it to long on for one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Buttler strokes it to the left of mid on and gets to the other end.
15.2 overs (0 Run) On off, Buttler keeps it out.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Buttler turns it to mid-wicket.
