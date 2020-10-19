Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then! Chennai have ended their innings with 125 on the scoreboard. This should be a piece of cake for the batting firepower that Rajasthan possess and it will be really surprising if they fail to chase this down.
One of Rajasthan's stars with the ball tonight, Shreyas Gopal is caught for a chat. Gopal says that there was a little bit of spin and it was holding a bit and they had to bowl slow to make it harder for them. Tells it is always fun to bowl with another leggie and says its fun to bowl with Tewatia and they keep learning from each other. Hopes they can get he target, feels that keeping wickets in hand will be vital.
With the ball, Rajasthan were phenomenal. All the bowlers, with the exception of Stokes were good with the ball. Their spinners, Gopal and Tewatia were economical and also scalped a wicket each. Archer, too started off well with the ball and he started applying pressure right from the get go and that set the tempo for the bowling that followed. It was impressive outing with the ball for Rajasthan.
The batting of Chennai never took off. It was their relaible batter Faf du Plessis who went back right at the start of the Powerplay. Shane Watson followed him back quickly after. Sam Curran and Ambati Rayudu were out in the middle but they were struggling to get going. These two were back in the hut towards the end of the 10th over. It was then the skipper, MS Dhoni and Jadeja who stitched a good partnership but they batted real slow and did not step on the gas. Jadeja scored some valuable runs towards the end but it is still a low score. Overall, their batting was poor on the night.
Rajasthan will be the happier side heading into the break because their bowling has done really well to restrict this Chennai side to just 125 runs on the board. Rajasthan will believe that they have the batting firepower required for them to chase this down. Chennai, on the other hand, will be very disappointed to end their batting with a low score.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end the innings. Just 7 off the final over. The last ball is a back of a length ball on the body, Jadeja tucks it to the leg side and takes just one. CHENNAI FINISH WITH 125/5!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Swing and a miss but they take a bye! Slower ball outside off, Kedar swings but connects with nothing. Samson fails to take it cleanly behind the stumps which allows them to take the run.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, Jadeja stretches and hits it to the right of long on. Archer gets to the ball quickly and sends a bullet throw at the keeper's end. Jadeja wanted two but Jadhav sliipped at the keeper's end. So just one.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Yorker length on middle, Kedar flicks it to the leg side for one.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Archer is having a horror day at long off. Good length ball on off, Jadhav looks to clear long off but mistimes it and it goes high in the air to the right of long off. Archer runs to that side, gets both his hands to it but fails to bask it in. Two taken.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Just a single off the first ball! Good length ball on off, Jadeja comes down the track and slaps it to cover for one.
Who will bowl the final over for Rajasthan? Will it be Rajpoot or Stokes. It is the experienced Ben Stokes who is handed the responsiblity to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (1 Run) 11 off Archer's final over. The last ball is again bowled around the body, Jadeja drops it to the leg side and keeps the strike.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Valuable runs these for Chennai! On the body of Jadeja, he tickles it fine down the leg side for a boundary. 10 off the over so far.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good hit and a much-needed one as well. Full on off, Jadeja hits it over mid off and gets a boundary.
18.3 overs (1 Run) On off, Jadhav pushes it to the off side and gets his first run after 4 balls.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Beauty from Archer! He hits the deck hard on off, Jadhav looks to flick but the ball shapes away from Kedar who looks to flick but misses.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, almost a yorker. Jadeja cannot do much but just jam it to mid off for one.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent over from Tyagi. Finishes with a dot and just 7 off this one. He bowls another short one, this time Jadhav swings but misses.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! Jadhav sways away from it.
Who will walk out to bat now? It is Kedar Jadhav.
17.4 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Archer makes amends of his mistake and also very well done by Samson. Not Dhoni's evening. He struggled throughout and could not change gears. Again good bowling by Tyagi, full and away from Dhoni. He hits it to the left of Archer at long off. He fumbles again but this time makes up for it quickly. Dhoni decides to take the arms of Archer. Bad call. He sends his throw a bit wide at the keeper's end. Samson though does extremely well to collect the ball, stretch and disturbs the stumps. Replay rolls in and the T.V. umpires find Dhoni short of his crease.
Has Dhoni made his ground? This looks touch and go. Let's see what the replays have to say.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! School boy stuff from Archer. Harsh on Tyagi. Brings up the 50-run stand betweem Jadeja and Dhoni. Full outside off, Dhoni hits it hard to the left of long off. Archer gets to the ball but lets it nutmeg himself and the ball goes to the fence.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Appeal but nothing from the umpire. The pitching seemed to be an issue and a replay later on shows it was pitching outside leg. On the pads, Jadeja looks to whip it through on the on side but misses. The ball hits his pads and goes to the off side. They take a leg bye.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss on off, Dhoni cannot time it and hits it to long on on a bounce for one. It has been a struggle out in the middle for Dhoni so far. Can MS turn it around and roll back the clock?
Change in bowing. Kartik Tyagi to bowl out.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Chennai are 100/4 at the end of 17 overs. Just 4 off this Archer over. On the pads, Dhoni tucks it to the on side and keeps the strike.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Slower bouncer outside off, Dhoni thinks it is too high and leaves it but the umpire does not feel so.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Full toss on the pads, Jadeja turns it to square leg and gets to the other end.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Good length ball outside off, Jadeja looks to drive but the ball shapes away from him and fizzles past the outside edge.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Yorker wide outside off, Dhoni looks to squeeze it through point but it goes off the lower half of his bat towards third man for one.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Leading edge but safe! Good length ball on off and middle, Jadeja looks to flick but closes the face of the bat early. The ball goes towards point off the leading edge. Luckily for Chennai and Jadeja, it falls well ahead of Buttler there. Jaddu takes off for a run. Buttler has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Would have been close had he hit.
Bowling change. Jofra Archer is back!
15.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. Length delivery on off, Jadeja plays it to point and keeps the strike. Better over from Stokes. Just 7 off this one.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On off, MS plays it to point and rotates.
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Fumble from skipper Smith and that allows Dhoni to get two. Good length ball on off and middle, Dhoni plays it towards mid on. Smith comes steaming from long on and gets to the ball quickly. He though fumbles while picking the ball up and that allows the pair of Jadeja and Dhoni to take two.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Jaddu taps it to point and rotates the strike.
15.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Dhoni turns it to mid-wicket and eases to the other end.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Appeal for LBW but it is turned down and Rajasthan have not taken the review either. Good length ball on the pads, Jadeja looks to play but misses. The ball hits his pads and goes to the off side. Stokes and co. appeal but the umpire is unmoved. The batters meanwhile take a leg bye. All eyes on Smith now as he chats with his bowler from a distance. No signal from Steven Smith. Good call as replays later on show that it pitched outside leg.
Match Reports
- Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Chennai Super Kings are 125/5. The live updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.