14.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off, Jadeja keeps the strike as he works this to the deep cover region for a single. A good spell by Tewatia comes to an end as he concedes only 18 runs off his quota of 4 overs and also picked up a wicket.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball on off, Jadeja taps this to the point region and looks for the single. You can hear Dhoni yelling no for the same. A dot in the end.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Short ball around off and middle, Dhoni punches this one to the long on region for another single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) In the air but safe! Loopy around off, Dhoni plays this slightly uppish towards the cover region but it lands safe before the fielder can scalp this one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Jadeja reaches out and works this one to the deep cover region for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter around middle, Dhoni punches this to the long on region for a single.
DRINKS! Rajasthan are well and truly on top of this game so far. Chennai are trying to rebuildas they have lost wickets regularly. The pair of Dhoni and Jadeja have set their eyes in and the latter has also started to free his arms. They will look to get close to 140. Can Chennai do it?
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This one was intentional and it was played brilliantly! This one comes off Jadeja's bat as well! Back of a length ball outside off, Jadeja waits for it and steers this one towards the backward point region and it will cross the ropes. A good over for Chennai as they collect 14 runs off the 14th over.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Lucky boundary but Chennai will accept them any way they come! On a good length around off, Jadeja looks to play at this but it goes off his outside edge and goes past the ropes at the third man region.
13.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tyagi bowls this back of a length ball outside leg, Jadeja leaves it alone. Wide signaled by the umpire.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle, Dhoni pushes this one to the long on region for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) PLAY AND A MISS! Back of a length ball outside off, Dhoni swings his bat but he does not connect bat with ball.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Will this shot get Dhoni going? It is a good stroke by the skipper of Chennai. On a full length around off, Dhoni drives this through the extra cover region to fetch a boundary.
13.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length around off, Dhoni pushes this one to the off side.
12.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over as Dhoni works this one to the cover region. Chennai need some big hits if they want to finish with a good total. It has been slow batting so far from them.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted around off, Dhoni pushes this to the off side.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Dhoni works this one off his front foot to the point region and says no for the single to Jadeja.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Jadeja pushes this one to the long on region for just a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball on off, Jadeja taps this to the short third man region.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy around off, Dhoni plays this to the point region for a quick single.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Loopy ball around off, Jadeja sweeps this one towards the fine leg region and will collect two runs to end the over.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off, Jadeja works this one to the cover region.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery around off, Jadeja opens up the face of his bat and cuts this to the man at short third man. Jadeja thinks about the single but Dhoni sends him back.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Short ball outside off, Jadeja cuts this one through point for a couple on this occasion. Good running again.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy around off, Jadeja blocks this one back towards the bowler.
11.1 overs (3 Runs) Flatter around off, Dhoni waits for it and cuts it through point. A misfield by the man at point will fetch Chennai three runs. Very good running by these two batters. Poor fielding by Rajasthan.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Dhoni punches this one to the long on region to retain the strike for the next over. Another good over for Rajasthan. Just the 5 runs.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Jadeja works this to the short third man region for a single run.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Short ball around off, Jadeja rocks on his back foot and pulls this one towards the mid-wicket region. The fielder there threw himself at it but could not scalp it. The batters end with two runs in the end.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Floated ball on off, Jadeja defends it back towards the bowler.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball on middle, Jadeja works this one to the mid on region.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball around middle, Dhoni pulls this one to the mid-wicket region for a single.
