Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.4 overs (0 Run) No run, that is punched off the back foot but straight to the fielder.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Edged but safe! Good length ball around off, Curran looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge which ges wide of slip and to third man for one.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Lovely from Archer! Good length delivery, it is a Test match line and length from him. It shapes away from the southpaw as he looks to drive.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Curran keeps it out.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over! Good length ball on middle, Faf du Plessis defends it to get through the over.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding from Kartik Tyagi! A well-directed bumper from Rajpoot. Du Plessis looks to pull but gets a top edge which goes over the keeper's head towards third man. Karthik Tyagi covers a lot of ground and puts in a dive to save two for his side. Brilliant from the India Under-19 internaional.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Poor from Robin Uthappa. Good lenghth ball around off, Curran mistimes his pull towards mid on. Uthappa there misfields which allows him to get to the other end.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Follows the boundary with a single via the tuck to the on side.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary of the game! Back of a length delivery on off, du Plessis pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Rajpoot starts with a length ball on off, Faf plays it to cover.
Ankit Rajpoot to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Good start by Archer and Rajasthan. Just two runs off the first over. Good length ball around off, Curran looks to defend but gets beaten again. Nervy start for Sam against his international teammate.
0.5 over (0 Run) Good ball! A pacy short ball from Archer. It is around off, Curran looks to defend but luckily decides to take his bat away from the line of the ball and the ball misses his glove by a mere inch.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good length ball on off and middle, Sam Curran defends it by getting right behind the ball.
0.3 over (1 Run) Faf du Plessis is off the mark straightaway! Full on off and middle, it comes in to the right hander. Du Plessis hits it towards mid on off the inner half of his bat and gets to the other end.
0.2 over (1 Run) Curran and Chennai are off the mark! Good length ball on off, Curran taps it on the off side and takes a quick run to get off the mark.
0.1 over (0 Run) Play and a miss first up! Full ball bowled at around 141 kph around off. Curran looks to drive but the ball shapes away from him and beats the outside edge of Sam's willow.
We are all set for the action to begin! The Rajasthan players are in a huddle before they take their respective positions in the field. Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis stride out to open the innings for Chennai! Jofra Archer to start with the new ball for Rajasthan.
RAJASTHAN PLAYING XI - Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (WK), Steven Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot (IN FOR JAYDEV UNADKAT), Kartik Tyagi.
CHENNAI PLAYING XI - Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK/C), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla (IN FOR KARN SHARMA), Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood (IN FOR DWAYNE BRAVO).
Rajasthan skipper, Steven Smith, says that Ben Stokes is fortunately okay and good to go. Smith tells that the equation is simple for them as they need to keep winning. Hopes that they bowl well first and then chase it down. Informs Rajpoot comes in for Unadkat.
Chennai skipper, MS Dhoni, says that the chances are the pitch would get slow and hence they want to bat. Informs Bravo will not be available for the next few games and tells it has been a concern not just them but for others as well as many players have not played regularly. Smiles and says he got to know it is his 200th game after Morrison told him. Tells he is fortunate to play so many games and thanks god as injuries were not a major concern in his career. Informs there are two changes in his side as Hazlewood comes in for Bravo while Karn Sharma makes way for Piyush Chawla.
TOSS - We are all in readiness for the spin of coin. Chennai skipper, MS Dhoni calls Heads and it comes down in his favour. CHENNAI OPT TO BAT!
PITCH REPORT - Daren Ganga and JP Duminy are out for the pitch report. Ganga says that it is the same pitch that was used yesterday. Says that the square boundaries and the boundaries down the ground are on the shorter length. Adds that it looks a lot drier than it was yesterday and that the bounce will be a little uneven. JP says that the shorter deliveries have been successful and as a batter, your batting on the square side has to be good. Adds that the middle period is the most important thinking point as to how to add runs in that period. Ganga says that 167 is the average score on this ground.
There is a big milestone for MS Dhoni! This will be his 200th game in the Indian T20 League and he becomes the first player to reach this feat. What a proud achievement for a player who has been there since the start of the League and is still standing strong, despite him being retired from the international arena. Will he celebrate this feat with a victory?
Hello and a warm welcome to the 37th match in the 2020 Indian T20 League and it is a face-off between Chennai and Rajasthan. These are two teams who are in desperate need of a win and they will be looking to play their best cricket if they want to make it to the playoffs. Chennai were dealt a big blow in their last game as Dwayne Bravo was ruled out for at least two weeks and it will be interesting to see who will replace him. Will Imran Tahir get a game finally? Rajasthan too have plenty of questions as who should open the batting? Surely, it will be Robin Uthappa. Will it be Ben Stokes or will it be Jos Buttler? Stay tuned to find out the answers.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 2.4 overs, Chennai Super Kings are 11/0. The live updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.