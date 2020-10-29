Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the 10th over. Full and around off, it is smashed through mid off for a single. 99 needed in last 10.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On off, this one is punched down to long off for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Rana slips one down the leg side. Rayudu fails to fick. Wided.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Three in a row! Tossed up and outside off, Rayudu comes down the track and pumps it over extra cover once again. It races away to the fence again.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Goes over the bowler's head now. Full and around off, he dances down the track and slams it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slammed over extra cover. Rayudu doesn't want Rana to settle. Gets under the flighted ball and drills it over extra cover for a boundary.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle from Rana to begin, it is pulled to long on for a single.
Nitish Rana, right-arm offbreak, to bowl now.
DRINKS! Chennai are 58/1 at the end of 9 overs and the required rate is 10.5. They find themselves in a familiar situation, in that, they do not accelerate and leave too much to be done at the end. Which is what has proved to be their undoing this season. The word from their dugout should be for these two to get a good move on, especially Gaikwad, who is set now. Kolkata meanwhile would be happy and it is a matter of capitalizing after the break to swing the momentum further in their favour. Let's see who has it their way after the break.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Six singles in the over. Tidy stuff from Narine. Full and around off, it is eased through mid off for one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, tucked down to long on for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Another run. Shortish and just outside off, Gaikwad punches it on the up for one.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, Rayudu eases it through mid on for one more run.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, Gaikwad sweeps it to deep mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, knocked towards mid-wicket for one.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the successful over from Chakravarthy. Just 3 runs and a wicket off it. Flat ball just around off, pushed towards backward point for a quick run.
7.5 overs (0 Run) The wrong 'un. Rayudu does well to keep it out.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, pushed to deep cover for a single.
Ambati Rayudu steps out to the middle now.
7.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Chakravarthy gets his man. Tosses the ball full and bowls it on middle, Watson looks to power it over long on but the ball takes the outer half and goes high in the air. Rinku Singh at long off settles under it and takes it easily. The good-looking stand is broken.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! That wasn't too far away from the stumps. It lands on middle and then breaks away to beat the outside edge. Watson was clueless as to which way it will go.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Single and it brings up the 50-run stand. Flat and on middle, it is clipped down to long on for one.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, it is eased through mid off for a single.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) A couple now. Short and wide outside off, Gaikwad cuts it wide of the sweeper cover fielder for two.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, kept out.
6.3 overs (1 Run) One more run as Watson tucks it towards deep mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is turned through mid-wicket for one.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, pushed towards the cover fielder.
Change of ends for Sunil Narine.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over. Just 7 off the over, despite that biggie. So, a good over. Short and just outside off, Watson looks to cut but misses. 44/0 at the end of the Powerplay. 129 needed in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around middle, clipped through mid on for one.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish and around off, blocked.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! What a shot! Just the extension of the arm and it sails over. Shortish and just around off, Gaikwad skips down the track, meets the ball and just extends his arm. It goes all the way over long off.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Gaikwad makes room, Chakravarthy shortens length, Gaikwad tries to lift it over covers but misses.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Short and just outside off, Gaikwad cuts but finds the point fielder.
