Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. Outside off, this is steered behind square on the off side for a run.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Rana gives room on the off side, Ngidi bowls a short ball. Rana flashes hard at that but misses to connect.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That one races away for a boundary. Outside off on a good length, Rana cuts it finely through backward point.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short and wide outside off, Rana looks to pull but misses.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Rinky cuts it through cover-point for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, it is slapped over backward point for one.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A single to finish. On middle, clipped to the on side for a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Rinku Singh is off the mark. Shortish on off, tapped to the off side for a run.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on the stumps, swept to deep square leg for one.
Who will walk out next? Rinku Singh is the man, playing his first game of the season.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Tossed up nicely for the invitation, Narine gleefully latches onto it, but it proves to be his undoing. Ravindra Jadeja is never going to miss those. Santner tosses this nicely around off, full as well. Narine looks to slog it over deep mid-wicket. To the naked eye it looked a maximum but then it lands straight into the hands of the deep mid-wicket fielder.
8.2 overs (0 Run) This is pushed back to the bowler for a dot.
8.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Flatter ball outside off, Sunil looks to cut but misses.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, swept to deep square leg for a single.
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is why Narine has been set up the order. Floated around off, Narine lofts this over the stretched hands of Sam Curran at long on for a six. Curran had no chance at grabbing that though!
7.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Narine looks to tuck it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Almost a return catch! Around off and middle, Narine looks to play that on the leg side but ends up getting a uppish leading edge to the right of the bowler. Sharma goes there and tries to catch it but it was well wide of him. Again, Narine too plays for the turn but there was none there.
Sunil Narine is in at no. 3.
7.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! How often we have seen after the break that a batsmen has been dismissed. Karn Sharma gets the first wicket for Chennai. Flatter ball on middle and leg, Shubman thinks it will spin away and plays for the turn. But it does not. Goes straight in the gap between the bat and pad and crashes into the stumps.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked towards fine leg for a single.
Karn Sharma into the attack now.
DRINKS! 52/0 are Kolkata at the end of 7 overs. Both sides have some thinking to do now. And we say that for Kolkata as well because, this is their best opening stand this season but they need to get a move on with their scoring rate. They have plenty of quality batters to follow and the need now is to rocket on for these two. For Chennai, it is about breaking this stand. Hopefully, they would be looking for the break to do its part in stemming the momentum.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end. Flat and around off, Rana punches it through cover-point and keeps the strike for the next over. Good first over from Jadeja.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and just outside off, pushed towards short third man for nothing.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up and outside off, Rana looks to drive but misses.
6.3 overs (1 Run) One more single. Flatter and around off, knocked towards point for a quick run.
6.2 overs (1 Run) One more single and that brings 50-run stand between the two. The first 50-run stand by the Kolkata openers in this edition of the Indian T20 League. Fullish and around off, Rana flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish and just outside off, pushed through mid off for a single.
Just the one over for Ngidi as Ravindra Jadeja is introduced into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over. Flatter and around off, it is blocked. 15 off the final over of the Powerplay. Good end for Kolkata. 48/0.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered! Rana has suddenly found his mojo back. This is fullish and around off, Rana slogs it over deep mid-wicket and gets the first maximum of the game.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Consecutive boundaries. Another full ball on the pads, Rana goes for the sweep again. Fails to connect it well this time but a faint under edge and it races away to the fine leg fence.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept and swept well! Full ball on the pads, Rana gets down and nails the sweep through square leg. Gets the boundary.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Floated full on middle, pushed back to the bowler.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off to begin from Santner, Gill punches it down to long off for a single.
