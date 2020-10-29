Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Full and outside off, Karthik drives it over cover and gets two. 11 off the first 4 balls.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is terrific batting from Karthik. He knows where the fielders are. There isn't anyone at deep square leg. So, DK shuffles towards the off side and drags the length ball via a pull towards the deep square leg fence.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Once again Morgan makes room and pushes it down to sweeper cover for one.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pumped! Fine way to begin the penultimate over. Short and just outside off, Morgan makes room, advances down the track and thumps it over cover for a boundary.
Sam Curran is back to bowl his third over. 2-0-8-0 for him so far.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A superb over for Kolkata, 14 off it. They did lose Rana in the over though. Short ball on middle, Karthik goes for the pull. It goes towards deep square leg. The fielder there tries to go for the catch but it lands just short and then manages to evade him to the fence. 150 up for Kolkata with that.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Excellent running again. A length ball around off, clipped towards mid-wicket for two.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovation at its best. Full ball around middle, Karthik sits down and scoops it over the keeper for a boundary. 6 runs off his first 2 balls. He has often proved his worth as a finisher and its time he does that here again, that's what Kolkata would want.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Karthik is up and running with a couple! Excellent running. A length ball around middle, Karthik nudges it towards square leg. The fielder from deep takes his own sweet time to get to the ball and that allows Karthik to run the second easily.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, it is carved through backward point for one.
Dinesh Karthik comes to the middle now. He needs to start firing rightaway though.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A fine catch from Sam. That went miles in the air. A slower fuller ball from Ngidi, Rana looks to launch it deep into the stand but it goes high in the air off the toe end of the willow. Curran at long on comes forward, settles under it and manags to hold onto it. A superb knock from Rana comes to an end. He struggled at the start but managed to get going eventually.
17.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tries for a slower wide yorker but it goes little too wide outside off. Wided.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end then. Shortish ball, Rana slams this through the carpet to mid-wicket. Will keep strike in the next over.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, tucked towards fine leg for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Rana taps the length ball outside off to backward point for a single.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was a lovely strike. Full and angled into off from around the wicket, Rana lifts it over covers for a boundary.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Rana gives room and looks to go big over covers. Chahar bowls a slower one on top of off, Rana misses to connect there.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rana getting into full steam now. Fullish ball on middle and leg, Rana powers this through the carpet to the left of deep backward square leg. Rayudu dives and looks to contain but he ends up touching the ball when his leg was touching the ropes.
Bowling Change. Deepak Chahar is back on. 2-0-20-0 from him so far.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Morgan pushes it back to the bowler. 19 off the over, a massive one for Kolkata.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Full and just outside off, Rana pokes it towards backward point and gets to the other end.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Backs away and tries to go inside out but misses.
15.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! This is the best out of the three. Karn once again lands it full and just outside off, Rana launches it over long off and bags half a dozen more. 18 off the first 3 balls of the over.
15.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another one. Flat and around middle and leg, Rana launches it way over deep square leg for another maximum.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Massive! Tossed up and on middle, Rana slogs it deep into the stands over deep mid-wicket for a massive six.
