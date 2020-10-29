Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs, played towards point.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Fullish ball around off, Ambati comes down the track to slam that on the off side but it comes off the inner half. Goes to fine leg for a single.
Will Morgan risk another over of Rana here? No, Kamlesh Naagrkoti is back. Went for 7 in his first.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end then. Full and around off, tapped towards square leg for a quick single. 14 runs off Ferguson's second over. Chennai need 85 runs in 54 balls.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! David Hussey from the Kolkata camp also lauds Gaikwad there. Full ball around off, Ruturaj Gaikwad swivels a touch and lofts that mightily over fine leg.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Rayudu moves to the off side and taps the full ball towards cover-point for one.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, Ruturaj jumps and tucks it on the off side for a single.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This guy is a really talented kid. Full and outside off, he lifts it over extra cover for a boundary.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 11.2 overs, Chennai Super Kings, chasing a target of 173, are 91/1. The live updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.