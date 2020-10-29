Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
DRINKS!
12.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end. Flatter ball around off, Rana rocks on the back foot to cut but finds backward point.
Will skipper Eoin Morgan be in now? Yes, he is.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! It has been a good passage of play for Chennai. They have limited the damage that Kolkata can cause here. Flatter ball on middle, Rinku Singh swivels and looked to power that over fine leg for a maximum. However he does not get the required distance. It goes straight into the hands of Rayudu at fine leg, who takes it nicely and easily.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is better, that is better. Flatter ball outside off, little bit of width on offer. Rinku Singh smashes the bones out of that, over covers.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On off, swept to deep backward square leg for a run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, Rinku lofts it over short mid-wicket but just the single there.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, tapped towards point for one.
Ravindra Jadeja returns now. He went for 4 in his first over.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to finish. Singh taps the fuller ball to the off side for a dot.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Around off, flat, Rana gives room and cuts it to deep point for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Catch is the call but it lands on a bounce there. Tossed up around off, Rinku looks to go big over long on but does not get the distance and height much. Luckily for him, it lands on a bounce to Curran there. A single taken.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, driven to the off side for a dot.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted on the stumps, swept to the leg side for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Singh pushes the flatter ball to long on for a single.
Bowling change! Karn Sharma is back on. 1-0-8-1 from him so far.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Swept hard and swept for a boundary. On middle and off, fullish, Rana did not connect as he wanted but manages to dispatch it wide of Rayudu at deep backward square leg for a boundary.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good use of the feet. Floated around off, Rana puts the dancing shoes on and powers this over short mid-wicket for a boundary.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Some turn there! Lands on off and spins into the batsman, Singh looks to play that on the leg side but it comes off the outer half. It goes behind the keeper and Kolkata take a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Good effort from Ngidi at point there. Quicker through the air around off, Rana gives room and strokes it to the left of point. Ngidi dives there but fails to stop it. A single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Santner bowls a wayward full toss outside off, luckily it does not cost him much. Rinku strokes it to long off for one. Perhaps he was a little surprised by that as well.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around off, bunted down to long on for a single.
