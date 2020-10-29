Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are all set to get underway at the 'Ring of Fire' then. The 2 umpires make their way out to the middle. The Chennai players are in a huddle, with skipper, MS Dhoni sharing the final words of wisdom. Kolkata's openers, Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill, also make their way out to the middle. It is going to be Deepak Chahar with the ball for Chennai.
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan (C), Rinku Singh (IN PLACE OF PRASIDH KRISHNA), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy.
Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson (IN PLACE OF FAF DU PLESSIS), Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (WK/C), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi (IN PLACE OF IMRAN TAHIR), Karn Sharma (IN PLACE OF MONU KUMAR).
Kolkata skipper, Eoin Morgan, tells that they have a change as well as Rinku Singh, comes in place of Prasidh Krishna. Tells that Russell is still not fully fit so he misses out. Says that they can only control the things which are in their hands. Feels they have had an up and down kind of a tournament.
MS Dhoni, Chennai's captain, says that he wants to bowl first. The reason being the dew factor coming into play later on, especially for the spinners. States that in a tournament like this, one needs to be at their best for most of the time. Honestly admits that his side have not been so this time. Dhoni states that there have been quite a few changes in the side. Adds that Du Plessis, Tahir and Monu Kumar miss out and they are replaced by Watson, Ngidi and Karn Sharma.
TOSS - It is time for the spin of the coin! Both the captains are out in the middle. Up it goes and it lands in MS Dhoni's favor. CHENNAI WILL BOWL FIRST.
Pitch Report - Murali Kartik is out in the middle. Kumar Sangakkara is there as well. Kartik states that one side is barren while the other side has grass. Sangakkara states that nothing too much should be read about the pitch. Adds that those who bat first should forget about how the pitch will play out. Focus more on intent, he says. He further adds that earlier bowlers used to bowl short and off late, they are going full and wide.
No such pressures for their opposition, Chennai. It is curtains for them this season, as far as the playoffs opportunity is concerned. That means they can play pressure-free and also allow the younger talent more chances, to gauge themselves ahead of the next edition. Last match, Gaikwad paid handsome dividends for them. Who will it be this time? Let's find out as we bring you the toss and team updates in a while...
... And it is Kolkata that we were referring to. Their performance has been very volatile this season. While they pulled off a spectacular win against Delhi earlier, courtesy Chakravarthy's 5-fer, they ended up on the losing side against Punjab. They are in a touch-and-go situation and need to win here, badly.
Hello and welcome to Match 49 between Chennai and Kolkata. 2 teams whose fortunes are not much different, only that one side is already out of the tournament while the other is hanging by a thread. Today's match is a decisive one for the latter...
