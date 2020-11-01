Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! KL Rahul completes the catch. Faf du Plessis found the spot to his pleasure a lot of times earlier on.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Full on middle, glanced to deep mid-wicket. A couple.
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Fullish on off, flicked to deep square leg for a brace.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! He has gone through with the shot, not timed that properly but still bags a boundary. Slightly overpitched outside off, Faf looks to go big over covers. He does not time it that well but still gets it over the infield and it races away for a boundary.
9.1 overs (2 Runs) On off, this is wristed to the deep square leg region for two.
Chris Jordan is back in the attack. 1-0-11-0 so far.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Tosses the legbreak around off, swept away to deep square leg for a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Floated around off, this one is pushed back to the bowler.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Faf looks to cut but does not connect. He appeals for a caught behind though, to no avail.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on middle and off, pushed down to long on for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, flat, blocked to the off side.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, this is worked on the leg side for a single.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! And the salt is rubbed into the wounds. Tossed up outside off, this is guided nicely through backward point for a boundary.
7.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! KL Rahul cannot believe it. Flatter ball outside off, Gaikwad cuts it. It is uppish and slightly ahead of Mandeep at point. Mandeep dives there and takes it and Punjab start celebrating. But the on-field umpire wants to have a look. It is referred upstairs. The third umpire has a look and from the replays he deems that as Mandeep takes the catch and falls onto the ground, the ball makes contact with the ground. So, not out.
Is that a catch? Has that been taken cleanly? The soft signal is out. Looks like the ball has touched the ground as Mandeep takes it. NOT OUT!
7.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, swept to deep square leg for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, stroked uppishly but safely, ahead of the sweeper cover fielder. A single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) This time it is flatter and he cuts but finds point. A slight fumble there and a single is sneaked in.
7.1 overs (0 Run) The googly, tossed up outside off, Faf looks to cut it but misses comepletely.
DRINKS! Chennai are motoring like anything here. One wonders where has this form been all along! With 10 wickets in hand, they need just 92 runs in 78 balls. Should be an easy prospect for them, if they maintain the momentum going. Punjab, on the other hand, need wickets thick and fast. They would be hoping that this break spoils Chennai's momentum.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Short and spinning away. Du Plessis punches it to cover and keeps the strike.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Gaikwad strokes it through cover and gets to the other end.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Faf turns it to the leg side for one.
NOT OUT! There is a clear gap between bat and pad. The ball has kissed the pad and not the bat. Du Plessis survives and Punjab's search for a wicket continues. Darted on the leg side, Faf looks to tickle it fine down the leg side but the ball kisses something and goes straight into the mitts off Rahul. Punjab players appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Du Plessis reviews it straightaway and the replay shows that the ball kisses his pad.
Review time. Faf has been adjudged out for a caught behind but he has pted to take the review straightaway.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Short, Ruturaj cuts it to point for one.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Murugan starts with a shorter one outside off. Faf punches it to sweeper cover for one.
5.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Gaikwad flicks it to mid-wicket. Good Powerplay for Chennai. They are 57/0 at the end of 6!
5.5 overs (3 Runs) Some footballing skills from Shami sees him save a run for his side. On the pads, Faf looks to flick but misses. The ball kisses his thigh pad and runs down towards the fine leg fence. Shami gives it a chase and stops it before the ropes with his boot.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Faf punches it but finds cover.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Appeal but turned down by the umpire. Googly on middle and it turns in. Faf looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pad. Bishnoi is confident but the umpire is not in agreement. Rahul opts not to review.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Now goes up and oover! Pressure on Bishnoi! Flighted around off, du Plessis lofts it over extra cover for a biggie.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Faf welcomes Bishnoi with a boundary! Slightly overpitched on off, du Plessis drives it delightfully through covers for a boundary!
