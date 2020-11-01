Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, knocked to wide mid off for one.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, clipped to mid-wicket for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Looped up around off, this time he gets a single. Drives it down to long off for one.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off this time, pushed back to Imran again.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter outside off, hit back to the bowler.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, defended to the off side.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Just a run and a wicket, what an over! Full and around off, pushed back to the bowler.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Pooran looks to cut but connects with thin air.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, driven to mid off. Chris Gayle wants a single but the younger West Indian says no.
Another West Indian, Nicholas Pooran, walks out to the middle now.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! It is a beautiful ball. A beautifull ball! Low full toss on off, KL Rahul swings across the line. It was not the right length to go for that shot but Rahul does not realize that. He goes for the shot and misses it altogether, and the off pole is knocked out.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Fullish and around off, the Wakhra Squad skipper looked to go big over the bowler's head but fails to connect.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Gayle swings across the line but gets it off the inner half towards short fine leg. Picks up a single.
Lungi Ngidi replaces Shardul Thakur in the attack.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Just 5 from the over. Tossed up around off, KL rocks back and cuts but finds point. A dot.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Looped up outside off, driven down to long off for one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, bunted down to long on for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Gayle looks to go big on the leg side but mistimes it through the carpet to mid-wicket. One run.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up outside off, driven to cover for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on the pads, flicked to deep square leg for a single.
Jersey No. 99, Imran Tahir, to bowl now.
DRINKS! Punjab are 56/1 and have 13 overs still to go. With the Universe Boss and KL Rahul out in the middle, they should go big. The objective is not just to get a big total but also to win big, as NRR could become a very crucial factor, later on. For Chennai, it is about taking these two out as quickly as possible, with MS well vary of what they can do. Let's see how it goes after the break.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Yorker to finish the over. The big man from West Indies bends his back and jams it to mid off for a single. Very good comeback from Shardul. Just 3 off his second after an expensive first.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Rahul drives it uppishly to the left of mid off. Gayle was a bit slow to leave his crease for the run but no trouble.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and closer to off ole. Rahul moves away from the stumps and drives it to cover.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, Rahul pushes it towards mid on. Gayle, yes, Chris Gayle wanted a single but Rahul was quick to deny it.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, Gayle dabs it to third man and gets to the other end.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Full on the pads, Gayle flicks it to mid-wicket. Looks like the big man is warming up.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone. Punjab are 53/1 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tahir is not happy with himself there. Full and around off, KL Rahul lets out a lovely drive through the covers. It is to the right of Tahir, the sweeper cover fielder. Tahir runs into that direction but puts a half-effort in stopping it. It manages to evasively trickle through for a boundary.
Is that a boundary? Looks so, to the naked eye. Paschim Pathak, the umpire, signals so. A boundary!
5.4 overs (1 Run) Single gets Gayle going. Full and around off, Gayle taps it to cover-point and takes a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Full and seaming away outside off, Chris hangs his bat inside the line of the stumps. The ball goes through to Dhoni.
The Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, is in the middle now.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Ngidi comes back well. Mayank Agarwal got a good little start. Now he has to walk back. Full and outside off, Agarwal looks to swing across the line but the ball was not of the right length. And he ends up paying for it, drags it onto his stumps. The party poopers, Chennai, getting into the act now.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just typifies the run of form that Mayank Agarwal has been in, in this season. Full and outside off, he lifts it over covers for a boundary.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Kings XI Punjab are 67/2. The live updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab live score, Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.