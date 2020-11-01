Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
17.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
Review time!
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is hit to one of the bigger pockets in Zayed stadium.
Chris Jordan comes to the middle now.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Chennai showing their class, not just with the ball but also in the field. What a fantastic catch it was, by Ruturaj Gaikwad! Fullish on off, Neesham swings it high in the air. He wanted to clear the deep mid-wicket boundary but had more of the height and less of distance. It though looks to be falling safe in the mid-wicket region. But Ruturaj, who was at deep square leg, comes running in, dives and takes a splendid catch.
Imran Tahir is done for the day, with the ball. Lungi Ngidi is back to bowl now.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Flatter on the pads, tucked to deep square leg. This time, Punjab get two runs.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On off, clipped to deep square leg for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on the pads, Hooda closes the face of his bat to flick it to deep mid-wicket. A single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, knocked to long on for a single. James is off the mark straightaway.
James Neesham comes out to bat now.
16.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Well bowled, Sir Jadeja. Dhoni persists with Jadeja and that has worked wonders in the form of a wicket. That of Mandeep Singh. Tossed up on off, it skids on, Mandeep gets down to sweep but misses. But not the ball. It hits the off pole.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, pushed through short mid-wicket for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Just the single there. Tossed up on off and middle, this is stroked towards long on. Hooda takes one and strays out far, for the second. But Mandeep sends him back in the nick of time.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is an over 80m six. Tossed up outside off, Hooda comes down the track and lofts it mightily over deep cover.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off and middle, tapped to the leg side for a single.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Catch is the call but it lands just short. Tossed up around off, Deepak swings it uppishly towards long on. It lands on a bounce ahead of the fielder there. A single taken.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) On off and middle, clipped to mid-wicket for two.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Floated around off, pushed to the off side for a single.
