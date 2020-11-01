Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) On off, this is stroked to fine leg for a single.
14.5 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! KL Rahul misses to take an edge. Flatter ball outside off, Ambati looks to cut but gets an outside edge. It goes in and pops out of Rahul's gloves.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Tosses this around off, Rayudu comes down the track and strokes it to the right to the bowler, to the left of long on. Gets a couple.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to point.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, knocked down to long on for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Flat legbreak. Lands it around off, it pitches and breaks away, Rayudu cuts it firmly but the point fielder does well to stop it. Just the single.
DRINKS! Chennai are cruising and are well on their way to pick up Punjab on their way to the airport after this game. Just 41 needed off the final 6 overs. Stranger things have happened this season. Can Punjab turn this game around?
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The timing on that was exquisite. Full and slow outside off, Ruturaj waits for it patiently and guides it well in front of point. Pooran, at point, gives chase but the ball simply raced away to the fence. Chennai need 41 runs in 36 balls. Should be an easy task from here.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, swiveled and pulled well, to the left of fine leg. A couple.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off and middle, driven down the ground to long on for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Ambati looks to steer it down to third man but misses to connect.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, blocked to the off side.
13.1 overs (3 Runs) Overthrows. Don't have much to leak runs, Punjab! Slower ball on off, took an eternity to come to Gaikwad. He waits patiently and clips it to mid-wicket. They take two easily. The throw comes to the bowler's end but Pooran, who was standing there misses. It goes through to deep backward point and Chennai take one more. 3 in total.
James Neesham comes back to bowl. 2-0-16-0 are his numbers.
12.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side outside off, worked through the covers region for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball around off, this is worked on the off side for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to deep point for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) A single and that brings up the 100. Flatter ball on off, Ambati bunts this down to long on for a single. He wants two and comes back for the second but Gaikwad sends him back. The throw comes to the keeper's end, allowing Ambati to make it back in safely.
12.2 overs (0 Run) A flat wrong 'un outside off, Rayudu looks to play at it but misses.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up around off, driven to cover.
Murugan Ashwin is back in the attack. 2-0-8-0 so far for him.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Tosses this on middle from round the wicket, Bahubali glances it to square leg and takes one.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, tucked to long on for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball on off, Ambati gets down and sweeps it to deep backward square leg. Gets the single.
11.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot from Rayudu. On the shorter side outside off, he cuts it firmly, to the right of point and bags a boundary.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, this is clipped to the leg side for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Slips one down the leg side, Rayudu looks to play at it but misses.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Ambati steers it to the right of short third man. The fielder puts in a good stop. Just the single.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Leading edge but safe. A couple as well. Full on off, Rayudu looks to flick but gets a leading edge. It goes safely and seems to be racing away to the backward point boundary. But Neesham runs in and dives and stops it. Just a couple.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Full and well outside off, Rutu opens the face of his bat and guides it to deep point. A single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Slow shortish ball on off, Rayudu does not time his pull shot well at all. It goes through the carpet to mid-wicket for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball, Rayudu ducks under it.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish on off, blocked to the off side.
