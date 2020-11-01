Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab: IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) Full toss outside off, it was off-pace.
2.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! So often these young batsmen come down the ground and still control the shot well, for a boundary. Shortish ball on middle, Gaikwad comes down the track and heaves it over deep square leg for a biggie.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) Short ball, Ruturaj goes for the pull. Does not time it well but gets it over the infield, for a couple.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, punched to point.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, pushed to deep extra cover for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended to the off side.
Now, Chris Jordan, to bowl.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, defended to cover-point.
1.6 overs (5 Runs) 5 WIDES! Ohh dear, 5 dot balls and now this, for Shami. He bowls a good length ball well outside leg, trying to go for the inswinger. No chance either for the batsman or the keeper. It goes well wide of everybody to the fine leg fence for 5 runs off extras.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, stroked well but straight to mid off.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Slash and a miss! Outside off on a length, Ruturaj Gaikwad goes after it but misses.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven well but straight to cover.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! On a full length outside off, Gaikwad hangs his bat out but misses to make any connection.
1.1 overs (0 Run) On a length outside off, defended to the off side.
Who will bowl from the other end? Mohammed Shami it is.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Just beats the fielder for a boundary. Outside off on a good length, du Plessis stands tall and punches this through the covers. It is to the right of the sweeper cover fielder, Ravi Bishnoi. Ravi runs in that direction, puts in the dive but it sneaks under him and touches the ropes.
0.5 over (0 Run) Full and around off, defended back to the bowler.
0.4 over (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
0.4 over (1 Run) WIDE! Slips one down the leg side, Faf misses his flick. Rahul takes it and appeals for a caught behind, mostly to distract the umpire. His ploy fails as it is wided.
0.3 over (1 Run) A single and Chennai are underway in the chase. Full and outside off, Rutu opens the face of his bat to guide this to deep point. Takes a single and gets off the mark.
0.2 over (0 Run) Fullish ball, lands on off and seams into middle and leg, flicked to short mid-wicket.
154 to win for Chennai then. We are all set for the chase to start. Punjab's players are in a meeting near the ropes, with their skipper, KL Rahul, lending the final words of wisdom. Chennai's openers are Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis. For Punjab, James Neesham will start off with the ball. Here we go then...
0.1 over (0 Run) Full and around off, defended to the off side.
