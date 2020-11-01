Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Punjab (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (WK/C), Mayank Agarwal (IN PLACE OF ARSHDEEP SINGH), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, James Neesham (IN PLACE OF GLENN MAXWELL), Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.
Chennai (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis (IN PLACE OF SHANE WATSON), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (WK/C), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur (IN PLACE OF KARN SHARMA), Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir (IN PLACE OF MITCHELL SANTNER).
Punjab skipper, KL Rahul, says that it is simple for them, go out there and enjoy themselves. Informs both Mandeep and Mayank are in. Adds Maxwell and Arshdeep are out in place of Mayank and Neesham. Rahul says his role is batters bat around him and says he can do damage in the end but also says it is important that they make the most of the Powerplay. Wants to put on a big total on board as that will be key to help them win.
MS Dhoni, Chennai's captain, says this is definitely not his last game in Yellow. States that Punjab are under more pressure to win this game. Adds that his side wants to come on the ground and give their best. On the changes, Faf du Plessis comes in for Watson, Tahir replaces Santner and Shardul comes in for Karn Sharma.
Toss - It is toss time at Abu Dhabi. It is the home game for Chennai. MS Dhoni gets to call. The spin of the coin lands in Chennai's favour. THEY WILL BOWL!
Pitch Report - Graeme Swann says that the pitch looks very hard. Expects it to be slow. Says that if one takes the cracks off the ground, it won't seam much. Says that Chennai and Punjab have struggled at Abu Dhabi primarily because both sides favour shorter boundaries which is not the case at Abu Dhabi.
Yes, you read that last line right. The Men in Yellow, who have had a placid season so far, are bringing out their best now. Maybe it was pressure after all? Earlier. Anyway, they have proven to be a party spoiler by racking up consecutive wins against Bangalore and Kolkata. Now, in their last game, they would want to finish off with a hat-trick of wins, on their way out. Stick around for the toss and team updates...
For Punjab, it is a key clash, a must-win one, especially after the loss to Rajasthan in the last game. They need to come all guns blazing with the bat and also put up a spectacular performance with the ball. It is all the more imperative, because, Chennai, with back-to-back wins, finally seem to pose some challenge to their opponents.
Super Saturday is always followed by a Super Sunday! Yes, the double header actions continues on Sunday as well - the last double header action for this League season. In the first game, Chennai take on Punjab and in the second, Kolkata take on Rajasthan. It is a knockout clash of sorts in both the games, for Punjab in the first and for both Kolkata and Rajasthan in the second.
