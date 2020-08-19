With the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to start exactly in a month's time from now, players from different franchises have started their training at their respective centres, before boarding flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the tournament is scheduled to kick-start on September 19. Rohit Sharma, the most successful captain in IPL history, has gone full throttle with his preparations for the upcoming challenge, after several months of inactivity during coronavirus-induced lockdown. Ever since he returned to training, the Mumbai Indians skipper has been sharing with his followers a glimpse of his various training sessions, including workouts and net sessions.

On Wednesday, Rohit Sharma shared a video from his net session where he can be seen playing various shots that are in his repertoire. "Up and running with @mumbaiindians," Rohit captioned the video on his Instagram account.

The video became an instant hit among his followers and received well over 2 lakh likes in less than an hour. Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was also impressed by Rohit's dedication and commented: "ALL HAIL THE HITMAN".

Photo Credit: Rohit Sharma Instagram

The video starts with Rohit warming up by sprinting across the length of the indoor facility and then diving into his net session. From front foot defence to cut, from his trademark pull to cover drives, Rohit plays all kinds of shots with great aplomb with immaculate piece of timing.

Rohit Sharma led the Mumbai-based franchise to their record fourth IPL title last year, where they defeated MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash by just one run.

However, Mumbai Indians have a terrible record playing in UAE as they lost all their five matches, when the first-half of the tournament was held there in 2014 due to general elections in India.

Rohit would want to change that and guide his team to yet another title victory and for that he is leaving no stone unturned to get himself in perfect shape, ahead of IPL 2020 campaign.